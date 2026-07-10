Germany: inflation slows in June

The inflation rate in Germany, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), came in at +2.3% in June 2026, marking a further slowdown after reaching +2.6% in May and +2.9% in April, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

"Energy prices (up 3.4% year over year in June) continued to rise at a faster-than-average pace due to the war in Iran and therefore remained a key driver of inflation," said its president, Ruth Brand.



"However, the increase in energy product prices was less pronounced than in the previous month, which had a dampening effect on the inflation rate," she added, even pointing to a decline in the prices of fuels and heating oil, particularly compared with May.



The annual inflation rate excluding food and energy, often referred to as core inflation, stood at +2.5% in June. Also on an annual basis, goods prices rose 1.7% and services prices increased 3.1% last month.