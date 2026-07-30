Germany: Preliminary inflation tops expectations in July

According to preliminary data from Destatis, Germany's federal statistical office, the consumer price index rose by 0.8% in July, versus expectations of +0.7% and after -0.3% in June.

On an annual basis, inflation therefore advanced by 2.8%, after 2.3% the previous month, while analysts had been looking for an increase of 2.7%.



Destatis adds that energy prices are expected to rise by 8.3% compared with the same month a year earlier. The increase in energy prices therefore clearly accelerated again in July (June 2026: +3.4% versus June 2025; May 2026: +6.6% versus May 2025).