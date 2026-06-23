Germany: Private-sector activity deteriorates

According to preliminary June data, activity in Germany's services sector accelerated its contraction. The index tracking it fell to 46.8 from 48.1, where analysts had been hoping for a slight uptick to 49. At 46.8, it is at a 43-month low.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 03:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As for manufacturing activity, its deterioration also accelerated, edging down to 50.0 from 50.1, a five-month low. Analysts had been looking for 50.3.



Finally, the Composite PMI index, which combines the two sectors, fell to 48.0 from 48.8, versus a forecast of 49.9. At 48.0, it is at its lowest level in 18 months.



For Phil Smith, Associate Director of Economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence: "The good news is that inflationary pressures have begun to ease, with input costs rising at their slowest pace since the period immediately preceding the start of the war in the Middle East, although they remain high by historical standards. The bad news is that business activity declined for a third straight month and at the fastest pace in this series, slightly increasing the likelihood that the economy slipped back into contraction in the second quarter."