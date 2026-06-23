Germany: Private-sector activity deteriorates
According to preliminary June data, activity in Germany's services sector accelerated its contraction. The index tracking it fell to 46.8 from 48.1, where analysts had been hoping for a slight uptick to 49. At 46.8, it is at a 43-month low.
Published on 06/23/2026 at 03:39 am EDT
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Finally, the Composite PMI index, which combines the two sectors, fell to 48.0 from 48.8, versus a forecast of 49.9. At 48.0, it is at its lowest level in 18 months.
For Phil Smith, Associate Director of Economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence: "The good news is that inflationary pressures have begun to ease, with input costs rising at their slowest pace since the period immediately preceding the start of the war in the Middle East, although they remain high by historical standards. The bad news is that business activity declined for a third straight month and at the fastest pace in this series, slightly increasing the likelihood that the economy slipped back into contraction in the second quarter."