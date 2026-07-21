Germany: the ZEW index rises more than expected in July
Reflecting greater optimism among financial market experts about Germany's economic outlook, the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany jumps by 15.8 points to +26.3 in July, beating the consensus forecast of +18, and reaching its highest level since February (+58.3).
Published on 07/21/2026 at 05:26 am EDT
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'The economic outlook continues to improve in July. It appears that reforms are having an effect. Export-oriented sectors, in particular, as well as domestic demand, are seeing solid growth,' notes Achim Wambach.
Still, the president of the ZEW institute goes on to warn that 'uncertainty linked to developments in the Iran conflict and the price of oil remains a crucial factor affecting the prospects for a recovery in the German economy'.