Germany: the ZEW index rises more than expected in July

Reflecting greater optimism among financial market experts about Germany's economic outlook, the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany jumps by 15.8 points to +26.3 in July, beating the consensus forecast of +18, and reaching its highest level since February (+58.3).

Meanwhile, the assessment of the current economic situation in Germany also improves, albeit to a lesser extent, with the corresponding indicator coming in at -77.6, a gain of 3.4 points from its level the previous month.



'The economic outlook continues to improve in July. It appears that reforms are having an effect. Export-oriented sectors, in particular, as well as domestic demand, are seeing solid growth,' notes Achim Wambach.



Still, the president of the ZEW institute goes on to warn that 'uncertainty linked to developments in the Iran conflict and the price of oil remains a crucial factor affecting the prospects for a recovery in the German economy'.