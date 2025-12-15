Airbus announced on Monday that Germany had placed an order for 20 additional combat helicopters as part of Berlin's military equipment modernization plan.
The contract, the value of which has not been disclosed, covers the purchase of H145M multi-role military helicopters, which can be quickly converted as required for light attacks with weapons and protection systems, special operations with rapid descent equipment, or even for transporting loads or equipment.
With this new order, the German armed forces will receive a total of 82 aircraft.
This model is part of the H145 family, already widely used by the US Army under the name UH-72 Lakota, with nearly 500 aircraft having accumulated more than 1.5 million flight hours.
Airbus points out that the H145 family is also operated by several countries, including Hungary, Serbia, Luxembourg, Thailand, Ecuador, Honduras, and Cyprus.
The most recent orders include Belgium (17 H145Ms), Brunei (6), and Ireland (4), highlighting the growing interest in this multi-purpose military helicopter, according to the European aerospace and defense group.
The H145M is powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines and equipped with a full digital engine control system (FADEC).
The first contract between Airbus and Germany for the acquisition of the H145M was signed in December 2023, with the first delivery made in November 2024.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
