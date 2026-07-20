The year-on-year increase in producer prices was mainly driven by higher prices for intermediate goods (+5.1%). Energy prices (+0.4%) were only slightly higher than in June 2025.

Capital goods (+2.1%) and durable consumer goods (+1.8%) were also higher in June 2026 than a year earlier. By contrast, lower prices were recorded for non-durable consumer goods (-2.2%).

Excluding energy prices, German producer prices rose 2.4% last month compared with June 2025, a slight acceleration from the annual rate of 2.3% seen the previous month.