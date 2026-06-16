Germany: ZEW Index Outperforms Expectations

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 05:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In Germany, the ZEW economic sentiment index improved significantly more than anticipated in June. The index rose from -10.2 to +10.5 points, far exceeding analyst forecasts of a move to -5.8 points. At 10.5 points, the index has reached its highest level since February 2026, just before the onset of the war in the Middle East.