On Thursday, JPMorgan downgraded Getlink shares from overweight to neutral, with a target price reduced from €18 to €15, explaining its concern about the effect of rising bond yields in Europe and the slowdown in traffic for the Channel Tunnel operator.



In a note on the European infrastructure sector, analysts at the US bank point out that rising long-term interest rates in the UK and France are weighing on the stock's valuation, at a time when economic conditions in both countries are tending to limit traffic growth.



We recognize the growth opportunities that lie ahead for the rail network between now and the end of the decade, and continue to see an attractive case from a long-term perspective, but we prefer to wait for an improvement in traffic and more favorable earnings momentum in the core shuttle business, or a more favorable valuation, analysts explain.



More generally, JPMorgan says that it now favors toll roads over airports and considers Spain's Ferrovial, which it recommends investors "overweight" in their portfolios, to be the best-positioned stock at present, particularly given the solid performance of its toll roads in North America.