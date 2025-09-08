Getlink, Eurotunnel's parent company, announced that LeShuttle Freight transported 86,090 trucks in August 2025, down 5% compared to the same month in 2024, which can be notably explained by an unfavorable calendar effect (impact of around -3%).
However, the Channel Tunnel operator says it transported 334,846 passenger cars last month for its LeShuttle service, up 5% compared to August 2024.
Since January 1, nearly 780,000 trucks and more than 1.55 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel on Eurotunnel's shuttles, down 2% and up 3% y-o-y, respectively.
Getlink: Mixed shuttle traffic in August
Published on 09/08/2025 at 02:53 am EDT
