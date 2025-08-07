Getlink, Eurotunnel's parent company, announced that LeShuttle carried 267,359 passenger vehicles in July, up 4% y-o-y, and LeShuttle Freight carried 100,401 trucks, down 2% compared to July 2024.



Since 1 January, just over 1.25 million passenger vehicles and approximately 692,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on its ferries, up 2% and down 2% y-o-y, respectively.