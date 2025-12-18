Getlink Reaches Compensation Agreement with Insurers
Getlink has announced it has reached an agreement with its insurance companies for compensation related to Eleclink's business interruption losses following the suspension of operations between September 25, 2024 and February 5, 2025.
Published on 12/18/2025 at 04:00 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
Getlink recalls that its 2025 EBITDA target, set in March between EUR780 million and EUR830 million, included the assumption of a first compensation tranche of EUR15 million pending the review of damages, expert operations, and validation with insurers.
"We believe that, given the provision, the announced agreement could result in a net impact of around EUR27 million on EBITDA," estimates RBC Capital Markets, which nevertheless expects that "the market will view this as largely a one-off impact."