Getlink shares dropped nearly 2% after the UK's Valuation Office Agency (VOA) announced plans to increase the taxable value used to calculate business rates for its Eurotunnel subsidiary by almost 200%.

The business rates charge for Eurotunnel will amount to EUR26 million in 2025. Should the temporary relief remain in place, the increase could reach approximately EUR15 million in 2026, according to the operator of the Channel Tunnel.

Deeming the proposed hike "unjustified and confiscatory in nature," Eurotunnel intends to continue negotiations with the VOA and its regulatory authorities until the final valuation decision, expected by the end of March 2026.

If the proposed amount is confirmed, the transport infrastructure group stated it would "implement all available measures to assert its rights before the relevant authorities and/or courts in order to protect its interests."