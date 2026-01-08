Getlink Shuttle Traffic Hampered by Late December Disruptions

Getlink has announced that its LeShuttle service transported 188,687 passenger vehicles in December 2025, a 3% year-on-year decrease, notably impacted by disruptions on December 30 and 31.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 03:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Meanwhile, Eurotunnel's LeShuttle Freight service carried 93,979 trucks through the Channel Tunnel in December 2025, marking a slight 2% decline compared to the final month of 2024.



Over the whole of 2025, a total of 1,163,124 trucks and 2,234,093 passenger vehicles crossed the Channel aboard the shuttles, figures representing a 3% decrease and a 2% increase respectively compared to the previous year.