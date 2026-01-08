Meanwhile, Eurotunnel's LeShuttle Freight service carried 93,979 trucks through the Channel Tunnel in December 2025, marking a slight 2% decline compared to the final month of 2024.

Over the whole of 2025, a total of 1,163,124 trucks and 2,234,093 passenger vehicles crossed the Channel aboard the shuttles, figures representing a 3% decrease and a 2% increase respectively compared to the previous year.