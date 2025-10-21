Getlink has reported Q3 2025 revenue of €472m (+1% at constant exchange rates) for Q3 2025, supported by its Eurotunnel (Channel Tunnel concessionaire) and Europorte (rail freight).
Eurotunnel saw its revenue increase by 3% to €364m, thanks to growth in shuttle activity (+4%, while rail network revenue remained stable), while Europorte's revenue increased by 5% to €42m.
Growth in these two long-standing divisions of the group offset a 13% decline in revenue to €66m for Eleclink (electricity interconnection under the Channel), reflecting the normalization of electricity markets.
Getlink confirms its EBITDA target for 2025 of between €780m and €830m, notably taking into account "reasonable assumptions for Eurotunnel's growth based on the commercial momentum observed".
Getlink: slight increase in Q3 revenue
Published on 10/21/2025 at 03:16 am EDT
