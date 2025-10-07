Getlink reports that in September, LeShuttle Freight carried 94,503 trucks, down 2% y-o-y, while LeShuttle carried 193,880 passenger vehicles (including vehicles with trailers, caravans, motorhomes, and coaches), down 3%.
Since January 1, over 870,000 trucks and more than 1,780,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel on Eurotunnel shuttles, down 2% and up 2% respectively compared to the first nine months of 2024.
Getlink: traffic slips in Eurotunnel shuttles in September
Published on 10/07/2025 at 03:31 am EDT
