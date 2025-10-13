Giga-Byte demonstrated robust business momentum in Q2 25, propelled by strong growth across both its global brand and diversified solutions segments, alongside expansion in overall profitability and operational efficiency. The company further bolstered its competitive positioning in the AI and cloud infrastructure markets with the launch of next-generation Arm-based servers, targeting high-demand enterprise computing applications.

Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd., founded in 1986, is a leading Taiwanese technology company headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. The company has a total of 2,157 employees. It specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware, including motherboards, Optoelectronic products, AI computing and 4K full-scene ray tracing gaming graphics cards, AORUS gaming tactical products, desktop PCs, servers, AI solution cloud server, and Ultra illuminating peripherals. Giga-Byte owns three principal manufacturing sites namely: Nanping plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Dongguan plant, China, and Ningbo plant, China, delivering products for both consumer and commercial markets.

The company operates in two segments: largely its Global brand business (99.5% of Q2 25 revenue), which includes development and sale of main boards, interface cards, network & communication products, notebooks and computer peripherals and Other business group (0.5%), which includes development and sale of product maintenance, automotive electronics and other products.

The company is geographically segmented into: Europe (29.8% FY 24 revenue), Singapore (26.7%), America and Canada (20.4%), Mainland China (9.4%), Taiwan (2.5%), and Other countries (11.2%).

Double digit Q2 25 top-line growth

Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd. released its Q2 25 results, posting 38.0% y/y increase in revenue, reaching JPY102.0bn, driven by growth in core business segment. Operating income experienced 35.9% y/y increase, reaching JPY5.3bn, with flat margin of 5.2%, driven by double digit revenue growth and improved gross margins. Net income rose by 3.0% y/y to JPY3.1bn.

In addition, the company recorded a transition in CFO, rising from an outflow of JPY6.3bn to an inflow of JPY2.5bn in Q2 25 and cash and cash equivalent rose from JPY16.0bn to JPY41.6bn during this period.

Giga-Byte launched Portfolio of Servers

On October 2, 2025, Giga-Byte Computing, a subsidiary of Giga-Byte introduced an expanded lineup of AmpereOne M servers, featuring the R1A3-T40 (1U) and R2A3-T40 (2U) models. These new servers incorporate AmpereOne M processors equipped with up to 192 custom Arm® cores, 12 DDR5 memory channels and configurable support for up to 1.5 TB of system memory. Engineered for AI inference, cloud-native computing, and demanding data center workloads, the servers deliver exceptional throughput and power efficiency, thanks to sophisticated thermal management and system design.

This product launch significantly strengthens the company's standing in the AI and cloud infrastructure sector, addressing the rising demand for highly scalable, energy-efficient server solutions. By integrating Ampere's advanced architectural innovations, Giga-Byte substantially enhances its competitiveness against both x86 and Arm-based server providers.

Decent cash growth

Giga-Byte has posted a revenue CAGR of 29.6% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY265.0bn, driven by strong demand for AI servers, high-end motherboards, and graphics cards. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 4.1% over the same period, reaching JPY12.8bn and margin declined from 11.9% to 4.8% over the same period. Net income declined at a CAGR of minus 9.8% to JPY9.8bn.

The company reported a rise in cash and cash equivalent, increasing from JPY18.9bn to JPY21.5bn over FY 21-24.

In comparison, Lite-On Technology Corporation, a regional peer, reported a revenue CAGR of minus 6.0% to reach TWD137.0bn over FY 21-24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 0.3% to TWD12.9bn, however margins expanded from 7.9% to 9.4%. Net income declined at minus 4.9% CAGR to TWD11.9bn.

Optimistic future trend

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 12.4%. In comparison, Lite-On Technology’s stock delivered higher returns of 70.2% over the same period.

Giga-Byte is currently trading at a P/E of 15.0x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY19.9, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 21.6x and that of Lite-On Technology’s P/E of 26.5x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 9.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of JPY19.0bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 16.9x and Lite-On Technology (19.7x).

Giga-Byte is monitored by 11 analysts, with 10 having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of JPY351.4, implying 17.5% upside potential at present.

These views are supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 22.4% over FY 24-27, reaching JPY485.9bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 22.8% to JPY23.6bn, with margin of 4.9%. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7% to JPY16.7bn. Likewise for Lite-On Technology, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 23.7% and net profit CAGR of 23.3% over FY 24-27.

Overall, Giga-Byte Technology has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, maintaining strong revenue expansion driven by broad-based growth across its core business segments. While recent years have seen pressure on margins and earnings, the company’s strategic product launches and increasing focus on the AI and cloud infrastructure sectors support an improved outlook. Supported by a robust product pipeline, Giga-Byte is well-positioned for continued growth and competitive strength in the technology hardware industry.

However, the company faces risks from fluctuations in demand for PCs and gaming components, intensifying competition, and pricing pressures. In addition, semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions could significantly impact production and profitability.