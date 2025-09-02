Belgian investment company Gimv announced on Tuesday that it had had an intense start to the financial year, thanks to several acquisitions aimed at accelerating its growth in a sluggish European private equity market.



Since the start of FY 2025/2026, from early April, Gimv has invested in German healthcare provider Ambulantis, Dutch brand Alpine (consumer audio), Hemink (sustainable cities, Netherlands), and healthcare group Novicare (Netherlands).



The successful exit of stroller manufacturer Joolz, following a period of strong growth, was accompanied by a new investment in the merged Bugaboo/Joolz entity.



According to Gimv's calculations, these transactions represented a total of more than €300m, meaning that the €250m recently raised has already been fully invested.



For the current financial year, Gimv therefore expects to exceed the targets announced at its investor day last January, confirming its growth ambitions.



In particular, the company successfully completed the sale of Itineris, a Belgian software publisher, after a phase of international expansion, which enabled it to generate 'significant' value.



Thanks to the performance of its portfolio and the capital gains realized on its disposals, Gimv recorded a return of 4.7% in Q1, a performance in line with its forecasts.



After all these transactions, Gimv's liquidity position stands at around €400m, confirming its robust financing capacity, while its net asset value (NAV), after dividends, rose to €52.4 per share at the end of June 2025.



What is encouraging is that the flow of transactions remains strong in a sluggish European private equity market and, above all, that cash is being put to good use, commented ING analysts.



Gimv expects the value of its portfolio to reach a record high by the end of the financial year.



Following these announcements, the stock rose more than 2% on Tuesday on the Brussels Stock Exchange. It has gained more than 17% since the beginning of the year.









