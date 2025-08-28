Belgian investment company Gimv announced on Thursday that it has acquired a majority stake in Novicare, a Dutch company specializing in medical and paramedical services, without revealing the amount of the transaction.



Founded in 2008, Novicare provides specialized services to retirement homes and institutions for people with disabilities, with a workforce of around 250 employees.



Using remote monitoring systems and digital tools, the company serves more than 70 institutions and cares for over 4,500 patients.



Faced with growing pressure on the Dutch healthcare system, Novicare helps maintain access to quality care and continuity of patient care through its model and local partnerships, Gimv explains says.



This transaction is part of a growth plan established jointly with the management team, which will remain in charge of Novicare. Gimv points out that its strategy is to support sustainable companies alongside their management teams.