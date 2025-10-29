GitHub, Microsoft's developer-focused subsidiary, on Tuesday unveiled Agent HQ, a new platform designed to centralize the management of artificial intelligence agents from different providers, including OpenAI, Alphabet, Anthropic, xAI, and Cognition. Designed as a "control center," this interface will enable real-time supervision, coordination, and monitoring of agents specializing in software development, whose numbers have exploded with the rise of generative AI. "We want to bring order to the chaos of innovation," said Kyle Daigle, GitHub's chief operating officer, highlighting the growing complexity of these tools with their heterogeneous execution methods.

With Agent HQ, users will be able to assign tasks, monitor their progress, and intervene when agents deviate from their objectives. The platform will be gradually opened up to GitHub Copilot subscribers, with early access to OpenAI Codex in VS Code Insiders for Copilot Pro+ users. The initiative aims to provide a unified and interoperable environment for developers in an ecosystem fragmented by the proliferation of autonomous agents.

GitHub, acquired by Microsoft in 2018, now has more than 180 million users and claims to be experiencing its strongest growth ever. By launching Agent HQ, the company intends to strengthen its position at the heart of the AI-assisted development ecosystem by promoting collaboration and fluidity between the tools of the various players in the sector.