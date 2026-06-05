Exclusively specialized in the design and production of fine fragrances, as well as scents for personal and home care products, Eurofragance focuses on high-growth regional markets. The company combines a boutique approach to perfumery with the latest innovations.
This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in Givaudan's 2030 strategy, aimed at expanding its footprint and capabilities across local and regional markets to drive sustained corporate growth.
Eurofragance's operations would have represented approximately CHF 185m in incremental sales relative to Givaudan's 2025 results on a pro-forma basis. The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Givaudan SA is one of the world's leading producers of flavors and perfumes. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- flavors (51.3%): for producing salted side dishes prepared dishes, snacks, soups and sauces, meat and poultry), beverages (fruit juices, instant beverages), sweet goods, and dairy products;
- perfumes (48.7%): intended to the production of cosmetic products and of consumer products (cleaning and maintenance products, etc.).
At the end of 2025, the group had 167 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (1.1%), Europe (29.4%), North America (22.9%), Asia/Pacific (20.2%), South Asia/Africa/Middle East (15.3%) and Latin America (11.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.