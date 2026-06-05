Givaudan has announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Eurofragance, a Barcelona-based fragrance house, in a transaction whose financial terms were not disclosed.

Exclusively specialized in the design and production of fine fragrances, as well as scents for personal and home care products, Eurofragance focuses on high-growth regional markets. The company combines a boutique approach to perfumery with the latest innovations.



This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in Givaudan's 2030 strategy, aimed at expanding its footprint and capabilities across local and regional markets to drive sustained corporate growth.



Eurofragance's operations would have represented approximately CHF 185m in incremental sales relative to Givaudan's 2025 results on a pro-forma basis. The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.