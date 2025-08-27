Givaudan states that Gilles Andrier will step down as chief executive officer (CEO) on March 1, 2026, after a career spanning more than 30 years with the Swiss flavor and fragrance group, including 20 years at its helm as CEO.



The board of directors has also announced that it has appointed Christian Stammkoetter, currently president for Asia, the Middle East, and Africa and a member of Danone's executive committee, to succeed him as CEO.



"He brings more than 25 years of global experience in fast-moving consumer goods, from personal care to food, beverages, and nutrition, across multiple geographies," Givaudan said.



In addition, Calvin Grieder has announced his intention to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026. The Board will then propose the election of Gilles Andrier as Chairman of the Board.