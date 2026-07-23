Givaudan hit by currency effects and one-off costs

The Swiss flavor and fragrance giant (-5.68%, at 3,191 Swiss francs) posted half-year results marked by higher sales in local currencies, but heavily weighed down by the Swiss franc's appreciation and exceptional financial charges.

In the first half of 2026, Givaudan reported revenue of 3.799bn Swiss francs. On a reported basis, sales fell 1.7% due to a negative currency effect, but rose 3.6% on a like-for-like basis.



Commercial momentum remained driven by the Fragrance & Beauty division, where revenue reached 2.010bn Swiss francs, up 6.5% like-for-like. Consumer Products and Fine Fragrances (+7.3% like-for-like) emerged as the main growth engines.



By contrast, the Taste & Wellbeing division saw a more moderate pace, with revenue of 1.789bn Swiss francs, slightly up 0.5% like-for-like, but down 6.3% in Swiss francs.



Meanwhile, gross margin improved from 44% to 44.5%, but operating profitability metrics were hurt by exceptional items. Givaudan booked 103m Swiss francs in non-recurring charges, tied to settlements and litigation provisions, restructuring costs, as well as costs associated with competition authority investigations in the fragrance sector.



Finally, net profit for the half-year came in at 475m Swiss francs, versus 592m a year earlier.



Jefferies analysts reiterated their buy rating, with a price target of 3,700 Swiss francs.



The U.S. investment bank notes that revenue is above its expectations and the consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is, for its part, only 1% above Jefferies' estimate, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is in line.