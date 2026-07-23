In the first half of 2026, Givaudan reported revenue of 3.799bn Swiss francs. On a reported basis, sales fell 1.7% due to a negative currency effect, but rose 3.6% on a like-for-like basis.

Commercial momentum remained driven by the Fragrance & Beauty division, where revenue reached 2.010bn Swiss francs, up 6.5% like-for-like. Consumer Products and Fine Fragrances (+7.3% like-for-like) emerged as the main growth engines.

By contrast, the Taste & Wellbeing division saw a more moderate pace, with revenue of 1.789bn Swiss francs, slightly up 0.5% like-for-like, but down 6.3% in Swiss francs.

Meanwhile, gross margin improved from 44% to 44.5%, but operating profitability metrics were hurt by exceptional items. Givaudan booked 103m Swiss francs in non-recurring charges, tied to settlements and litigation provisions, restructuring costs, as well as costs associated with competition authority investigations in the fragrance sector.

Finally, net profit for the half-year came in at 475m Swiss francs, versus 592m a year earlier.

Jefferies analysts reiterated their buy rating, with a price target of 3,700 Swiss francs.

The U.S. investment bank notes that revenue is above its expectations and the consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is, for its part, only 1% above Jefferies' estimate, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is in line.