Presenting its next five-year strategy, Givaudan has announced its targets for its 2030 cycle, including average sales growth of 4%-6% on a comparable basis and average free cash flow growth of over 12%.



"In today's rapidly changing consumer landscape, the company has identified a series of trends and opportunities that are fully aligned with its capabilities,' says the flavor and fragrance supplier.



Over the next five years, the Swiss group therefore intends to 'leverage its strengths to reinforce its leadership in its core business and pursue expansion in adjacent high-value-added sectors'.



Seeking to expand its customer base, strengthen its geographic presence, and broaden its product categories, Givaudan will continue to "actively seek acquisition opportunities that align with its strategic areas of interest."