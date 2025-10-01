Givaudan has announced its intention to acquire Belle Aire Creations, an American fragrance house.



The transaction is part of Givaudan's 2030 strategy to expand its reach to local and regional customers.



Givaudan management said that the acquisition of Belle Aire Creations represents an important step for Givaudan as we continue our journey to ensure long-term sustainable growth. Their strong customer partnerships and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with our vision and values.



It added that this acquisition will enable us to combine our global creative resources with Belle Aire Creations' deep regional expertise to deliver winning solutions for our customers.