UBS maintains its Neutral rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of 3,670 Swiss francs (cp: 3,440 CHF, +1.8%) following the group's announcement of its quarterly figures.
We are nudging up our EPS estimates for 2025 (+2%) and 2026 (+1%) following yesterday's update of Q3 2025 sales, UBS said.
We expect the shares to underperform slightly at the open today, given buyers' upwardly revised expectations following the release, the analyst adds.
Givaudan: UBS still on hold after Q3 results
Published on 10/15/2025 at 05:11 am EDT
