It's hard to ignore the event of the day in the markets, even if one makes a concerted effort: all eyes will inevitably turn this evening (7pm GMT - 8pm CET) to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, the update of its economic and interest rate projections, and the accompanying remarks from its chairman, Jerome Powell.

So, it's Fed Day, which means the US central bank will deliver its verdict on interest rates. A crisp decision this evening, followed by a speech from Jerome Powell. The head of the Fed will likely explain why a rate cut has been enacted following the December 9–10 meeting, and more importantly, why no further cuts should be expected in the near term. That's the prevailing consensus among forecasters. The devil, however, lies in the details of what exactly is meant by "near term". Investors are hoping for something very brief indeed, but they fear an unpleasant surprise on that front.

They will also have access this evening to the Fed's updated projections and the "dot plot", revealing members' expectations for interest rates over the coming months and quarters. This is a valuable document at the best of times, and even more so now, following the disappearance of several key macroeconomic indicators, lost during the 43-day federal government shutdown this autumn.

In truth, a hawkish message from the Fed will not spell the end of the world for investors. But it would be an unwelcome development at a time when the market is hungry for catalysts, and the prospect of future rate cuts happens to be one of them. Still, beyond the short-term noise, the financial markets also prize stability, and value the central bank's ability to maintain control and avoid risky experimentation. Credibility remains the cornerstone of monetary policy. From this perspective, the recent uptick in bond market tensions is a sign that the Fed is under scrutiny.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, widely tipped to succeed Jerome Powell when his term ends in late May, said yesterday that there remains significant scope to lower US rates substantially. His pronouncements have unnerved advocates of market stability, even as they delight his boss, President Donald Trump, who dreams of a Fed chair willing to serve as a conduit for his economic agenda, without asking too many questions.

Markets adopted a wait-and-see stance yesterday. The broad Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.1%, marking its ninth consecutive session with a move of less than 0.5%. The S&P 500 also shed 0.1%, its sixth straight day of similar muted volatility. While Fed days are statistically good days for equities, today's decision carries higher stakes than usual, thereby increasing the level of uncertainty.

Elsewhere, the French government narrowly cleared a major budgetary hurdle yesterday, improving its chances of survival and narrowing the spread with German debt to 71 basis points. In China, inflation picked up in November, slightly above expectations. The announcement had little impact on local markets, as it reduces the likelihood of further monetary easing from the People's Bank of China. Producer prices, however, remain depressed, another sign that economic recovery remains elusive.

Among standout assets, crude oil continued its decline on fears of oversupply at a time when demand remains uncertain. Meanwhile, silver breached the symbolic $60 mark for the first time in history, buoyed both by investor appetite for precious metals and its role in electric vehicles and data centres: it is, after all, an excellent conductor for electronic applications.

Asia-Pacific markets are mirroring the US's cautious tone from last night. Japan, China, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea and India are all trading slightly lower. European markets are expected to open in the red.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today: PPI in Japan and CPI in China; in the United States, CPI, wholesale inventories, DOE crude oil inventories, the federal budget balance, and the FOMC rate decision (lower and upper bound). See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.33

: US$1.33 Gold : US$4,207.72

: US$4,207.72 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$62.06

: US$62.06 United States 10 years : 4.18%

: 4.18% BITCOIN: US$92,151.03

In corporate news:

Shell faces multiple challenges, including Venture Global's denial of fraud claims, shutdown of Gulf of Mexico platforms, and pending approval of the Aphrodite gas project in Trinidad.

faces multiple challenges, including Venture Global's denial of fraud claims, shutdown of Gulf of Mexico platforms, and pending approval of the Aphrodite gas project in Trinidad. Diageo workers at the Belfast site voted to strike over pay disparity, with no expected impact on Guinness supply during Christmas.



workers at the Belfast site voted to strike over pay disparity, with no expected impact on Guinness supply during Christmas. TT Electronics is considering a takeover bid from DBAY Advisors and a revised 150p offer from Cicor.



TT Electronics is considering a takeover bid from DBAY Advisors and a revised 150p offer from Cicor. Comet Pension Scheme has fully bought in its liabilities, valued at £330 million.



has fully bought in its liabilities, valued at £330 million. Polytec Holding AG sold its UK operational business to focus on strategic priorities.



Polytec Holding AG sold its UK operational business to focus on strategic priorities. Ineos Acetyls Investments divested its entire stake of 7.5 million shares in Accsys.



divested its entire stake of 7.5 million shares in Accsys. Mike Ashley secured a loan from HSBC, pledging £670 million worth of Frasers shares as collateral.

Mike Ashley secured a loan from HSBC, pledging £670 million worth of Frasers shares as collateral. Anglo American shareholders approved a $50 billion merger with Teck Resources.



shareholders approved a $50 billion merger with Teck Resources. Clas Ohlson AB reported Q2 2025 earnings exceeding expectations with robust revenue growth.



Clas Ohlson AB reported Q2 2025 earnings exceeding expectations with robust revenue growth. Husqvarna announced ambitious financial and sustainability targets for 2030.



Husqvarna announced ambitious financial and sustainability targets for 2030. BICO Group AB appointed Ewa Linsäter as the new CFO, effective March 1, 2026.



BICO Group AB appointed Ewa Linsäter as the new CFO, effective March 1, 2026. Enel announced the purchase of 14 million of its own shares for about EUR 123.9 million.

Enel announced the purchase of 14 million of its own shares for about EUR 123.9 million. Nvidia introduced location verification technology for AI chips, including the H200 model, approved for sale to China.



Nvidia introduced location verification technology for AI chips, including the H200 model, approved for sale to China. Amazon plans to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030 to enhance AI capabilities and logistics.



Amazon plans to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030 to enhance AI capabilities and logistics. Microsoft is investing $23 billion in AI in India and Canada.



Microsoft is investing $23 billion in AI in India and Canada. GE Vernova secured 80 GW of combinedcycle gas turbine contracts, anticipating increased revenues through 2026.



GE Vernova secured 80 GW of combinedcycle gas turbine contracts, anticipating increased revenues through 2026. Paramount is considering enhancing its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery amidst antitrust concerns.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: