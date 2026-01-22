GL events Confirms Its 2025 Targets

GL events recorded a 7.4% increase in revenue in 2025 at constant exchange rates and a 5.3% rise compared to the end of 2024, reaching a record turnover of €1.721 billion.



GL events Live posted annual revenue of €968.8 million, with 62% generated internationally.



GL events Exhibitions reported growth of 41.5% during the 2025 fiscal year, bringing the division's revenue to €238.1 million. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the division saw a 49% increase in revenue, reaching €43.8 million compared to €29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



GL events Venues closed the 2025 fiscal year with revenue of €514.1 million, up 16.2%, driven mainly by activity in France, Europe, and Brazil. In the fourth quarter, the Venues division posted growth of 32% with revenue of €163.1 million, compared to €123.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



GL events confirms its 2025 targets. The group aims to improve its operating margin and is planning a Capex program of around €80 million.



Net debt at the end of December 2025 (excluding IFRS 16) will improve compared to the end of December 2024.