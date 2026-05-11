GL events valuation remains attractive, says Invest Securities

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/11/2026 at 04:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Invest Securities maintains its buy rating on GL events shares with a price target of 45.6 E.



The analyst believes that the strength of GL events' model lies in its ability to combine event-related business lines (consulting & logistics + venue management + trade show organization), which benefit from internal synergies driven by a powerful network effect.



'Furthermore, the group possesses multiple growth drivers, including penetration into higher-growth economies, the securing of Jumbo events, and M&A activity, all supported by a solid balance sheet with preserved debt capacity,' Invest Securities notes.



The analyst considers the potential for adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to be significant, driven by economies of scale, the accretive impact of Jumbo events, the newly awarded Stade de France concession, recent acquisitions (23 Fimalac venues), and the recovery of operations in China.



The analyst forecasts a CAGR of approximately +12% for EPS between 2025 and 2027e (excluding ADD Group).



According to Invest Securities, the valuation is attractive, trading at 8.5x the 2027e P/E based on its estimates.