Glencore jumps as trading strength eclipses a mixed mining first half

Glencore (+3.57% to 524.60 pence) is posting one of the FTSE 100's biggest gains on the London Stock Exchange. Despite mixed production volumes in the first half of 2026, the metals, minerals and oil trading and mining giant is reassuring the market. It is keeping the bulk of its full-year targets, backed by an expected rebound in the second half and an exceptional performance from its Marketing division.

Copper drives growth, zinc and cobalt under pressure



In the first six months of 2026, Glencore's copper output totaled 397,000 tonnes, a sharp 15% increase year over year (+53,100 tonnes). The positive momentum is mainly explained by higher mining rates, improved grades at African Copper (+55,000 tonnes) as well as higher grades at the Peruvian Antamina deposit (+27,700 tonnes). African Copper is one of the group's key operating divisions, bringing together its vast copper and cobalt deposits and processing plants in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



These gains helped offset the impact of the planned closure of the Mount Isa copper mine in Australia in July 2025 (-20,400 tonnes).



By contrast, other industrial metals are taking a hit.



Cobalt production plunged 46% to 10,200 tonnes, down 8,700 tonnes year over year. It was weighed down by the cobalt export quota regime currently applied by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Down 21%, zinc production came in at 365,600 tonnes (-99,600 tonnes) versus the first half of 2025. It was hit by the end-of-life of the Lady Loretta mine in Australia at the end of 2025 (-51,000 tonnes), the sale of the Canadian Kidd mine on June 1, 2026 and lower zinc grades at Antamina in Peru (-39,200 tonnes).



Nickel production totaled 35,800 tonnes, broadly in line with the first half of 2025.



On the fossil fuels side, metallurgical coal output totaled 13.5 million tonnes (Mt), down 14% or 2 This decline reflects lower production at EVR, mainly due to lower throughput and yields that are expected to normalize in the second half. They will be partially offset by higher volumes in Australia.



Thermal coal production fell 2% year over year to 47.4 Mt (-0.9 Mt), due to the voluntary production cut implemented at the Cerrejon site (Colombia) since the second quarter of 2025 to adapt to market conditions.



In precious metals, gold production tumbled 44% to 168,000 ounces. By contrast, silver production rose 2.3% to 9.306 million ounces.



Marketing division: adjusted EBIT more than doubled



The real catalyst for the stock's rise on Wednesday lies in the standout performance of the Marketing segment (Marketing). The trading business (buying, transporting, arbitraging and reselling commodities worldwide) is confirming its role as a profit stabilizer.



For this division, Glencore expects adjusted EBIT in the first half of about $3.3bn, more than double the €1.4bn generated in the first half of 2025. This outperformance highlights the group's ability to capitalize on price volatility to generate profit, regardless of mining production constraints.



On the outlook, full-year 2026 production guidance remains unchanged for copper, zinc and nickel, anticipating a sharp acceleration in the second half. The group forecasts copper production of between 810,000 and 870,000 tonnes in 2026, versus 851,600 tonnes in 2025. The estimate for zinc stands between 700,000 and 740,000 tonnes, versus 969,400 tonnes in 2025, and for nickel between 70,000 and 80,000 tonnes, versus 71,900 tonnes.



Glencore's management notes that "maintaining its initial guidance for copper and zinc implies an upward revision on a like-for-like basis. Indeed, the sale of the Kidd deposit (Canada) on June 1, 2026 will result in a loss of about 20 kt (kilotonnes) of zinc and 11 kt of copper over the rest of the year.



However, 2026 guidance for metallurgical coal has been tightened to a range of 30 to 32 million tonnes, versus 30 to 34 million tonnes previously expected. In 2025, production totaled 32.5 million tonnes.



Thermal coal production guidance for 2026 has been revised higher, to between 96 and 101 million tonnes, versus a range of 95 to 100 million tonnes previously. Production was 98 million tonnes in 2025.



Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating



Welcoming the release, Jefferies reiterated its Buy recommendation. "While first-half production was slightly below consensus and its expectations for copper and metallurgical coal, it was better than expected for zinc and thermal coal. The Marketing division stood out with EBIT for the period above expectations, coming in at $3.3bn. Glencore should deliver a very strong second half," the research house notes.



In addition, Jefferies believes that "Glencore remains among its preferred names in the sector due to its commodity mix, its cash flow potential across the cycle, its valuation and its ability to benefit from large-scale consolidation in the mining sector, whether as an acquirer or as a target".



Based on the broker's valuation multiples (not yet updated to incorporate the first-half production report), Glencore is trading at attractive levels for 2027, with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x and a P/E of 11.1x.