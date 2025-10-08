Greencore Group has raised its annual profit forecast for the second time in under three months, buoyed by robust demand for its sandwiches and sushi lines and a firm grip on costs. The Irish convenience food manufacturer now anticipates adjusted operating profit for the financial year to reach approximately £125 million, an upgrade from its prior estimate of £118 million to £121 million.

The company also projects full-year revenue of about £1.95 billion, reflecting a strong fourth quarter performance, during which revenue grew by 8%.

From stumble to stride

Just four months ago, Glencore appeared caught in a cyclical downswing. The first half of 2025 painted a picture of a miner under pressure: adjusted EBITDA down 14%, copper output down 26%, and $14.5 billion in net debt weighing on the balance sheet. At the time, CEO Gary Nagle was asking investors to believe in the second half, promising a recovery in copper production, tighter cost controls, and long-term positioning for the energy transition.

That bet is now starting to look well-placed.

Second-half turnaround

Glencore’s latest trading update signals a notable shift. This is the second upgrade in less than three months, a rare double move that speaks to real momentum.

Driving the improvement is a combination of resurgent demand and stringent cost discipline. The company’s marketing division, which had already shown relative resilience in H1, appears to have pulled further ahead, cushioning ongoing volatility in commodities markets.

A tale of two halves

In June, Glencore was leaning into future-facing optimism while absorbing a bruising set of numbers: operational setbacks at major copper mines, capital expenditure hitting $3.2 billion, and a 30% increase in net debt. The marketing arm had held its ground, but the industrial business was creaking.

Now, a leaner and more responsive Glencore is emerging. While the full-year figures have yet to be finalised, the sharp upward revision in profit guidance suggests that many of the operational fixes and market assumptions laid out in the summer are bearing fruit. Copper output, flagged for recovery, has likely improved, and cost savings appear to be arriving ahead of schedule.

This doesn’t mean Glencore is out of the woods. The commodity cycle remains unpredictable, geopolitical risk is ever-present, and long-term capital commitments haven’t gone away.