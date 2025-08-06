Glencore's half-year report reveals a miner under pressure but unwilling to bend. With earnings down 14% and copper production faltering, the company is leaning into streamlining, cost-cutting, and a defiant vote of confidence in London as its corporate home.

Glencore is no ordinary miner. Born of the 2013 merger between Glencore and Xstrata, it is one of the world's largest commodity traders, sitting astride global markets for coal, copper, zinc, and more. With its fingers in everything from marketing thermal coal to trading wheat, it has long played a dual role—both producer and trader—a distinction that gives it agility in turbulent markets, and a global footprint that rivals oil majors and tech giants in influence.

But even titans face headwinds. In its 2025 half-year results, Glencore reported a 14% fall in adjusted EBITDA, down to $5.43 billion from $6.34 billion a year earlier. This is due to a stew of weaker coal prices, a sharp 26% fall in copper output, and operational snags at key assets. The copper drag was particularly pronounced in Collahuasi, Antamina, Antapaccay, and KCC—mines that, in CEO Gary Nagle's words, are expected to "step up" in the second half. That's a big if.

Under the surface: profitability and positioning

Dig deeper and the company's industrial business—essentially, its mining operations—took the bigger blow, with EBITDA sliding 17% to $3.8 billion. Its marketing arm held up more robustly, with EBIT down just 8% to $1.4 billion, a testament to Glencore's resilience in the face of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, including ongoing U.S. tariff tensions and volatility in the Middle East.

Glencore is also bearing the cost of past bets. Capital expenditure for the half reached $3.2 billion, alongside $1.8 billion in shareholder returns. That spending, coupled with an uptick in working capital, pushed net debt to $14.5 billion—up 30% from the end of 2024. While that figure may raise eyebrows, Glencore insists it retains "significant financial headroom," with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.08x, set to fall to 1.0x after accounting for proceeds from its Viterra sale.

Optimism by design?

It would be easy to frame Glencore's report as a red flag. But Nagle's commentary offers a different lens: one of positioning. The company sees opportunity in the disruption. It's targeting $1 billion in recurring cost savings by the end of 2026—over half of which it expects to lock in by the end of next year. There is also a clear expectation that copper output will rebound in the second half, supported by planned sequencing and better grades.

Beyond the operational, Glencore continues to bet big on long-term commodity demand. As global electrification and green infrastructure projects ramp up, the company believes supply will struggle to keep pace with need—particularly in critical metals like copper and cobalt. That structural bullishness is reflected in its increased long-term guidance for its marketing EBIT: now pegged at $2.3–3.5 billion, with a new midpoint 16% higher than before.

Staying in London: A not-so-minor decision

Perhaps most tellingly, Glencore has decided to stay put. After openly contemplating a shift to a U.S. primary listing—a move some of its FTSE peers have pursued—it has opted to remain listed in London. The calculus? A U.S. move "would not add value for shareholders," the company said, suggesting that the gravity of Wall Street does not yet outweigh the familiarity and advantages of the City.

With $3.2 billion earmarked in total shareholder returns for 2025, including dividends and a $1 billion buyback programme, Glencore is telegraphing strength even amid softness.

Glencore may have stumbled in H1 2025, but it has not strayed from its long-term narrative: global demand will outpace supply, and it intends to be at the centre of that squeeze.