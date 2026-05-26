Glimmers of hope for Middle East peace grow brighter

European stock markets are expected to open in mixed territory for the second session of the week. Bourses are anticipated to move in opposite directions following fresh signs of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict. Donald Trump has stated that a draft agreement with Iran includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 'An agreement has been largely negotiated and remains to be finalized between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other countries mentioned', he wrote on Truth Social. The CAC 40 is expected to shed 0.18% and the Dax 0.18%. Conversely, the FTSE 100 is projected to gain 0.26%.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/26/2026 at 02:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. President added that he 'had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Mr. Netanyahu, which also went very well'. The final aspects and details of the deal are currently under discussion and will be announced shortly. 'In addition to many other elements of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened', he confirmed.



Prior to sharing this information, the White House incumbent spoke with the American network CBS News by telephone. According to the outlet, citing sources close to the discussions, the latest proposal would include the reopening of the strait, the unfreezing of certain Iranian assets in foreign banks, and the continuation of negotiations for an additional 30 days. CBS News did not mention, however, which party originated these proposals.



For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced yesterday that a deal with Iran remained possible, despite recent U.S. strikes against missile sites in the south of the country. 'There were some discussions in Qatar today, so we will see if we can make progress. I think the discussions revolve heavily around the precise wording of the initial text, so it will take a few days', he told reporters in Jaipur during an official visit to India.



The U.S. military confirmed yesterday that it had carried out strikes in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and vessels attempting to lay mines, despite the ceasefire in effect in the conflict.



Oil prices edge higher



Regarding the negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Iran emphasized on Saturday that the lifting of the blockade imposed on its ports by the United States and the issue of the Strait of Hormuz were part of the framework for negotiations on an agreement to end the war in the Middle East. 'The issue of the Strait of Hormuz is among the subjects in this 14-point memorandum of understanding' negotiated with the United States, stated Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.



Furthermore, citing people briefed on the negotiations, the Financial Times reported that 'mediators believe they are close to an agreement aimed at extending the ceasefire between Americans and Iranians by 60 days and establishing a framework for discussions on Tehran's nuclear program'.



Against this heavy geopolitical backdrop, oil prices are trending upward again. Brent is up 2% at 23 dollars. WTI is advancing 2.2% to 91.74 USD.



In corporate news, Lectra repurchased 112,550 of its own shares during the week of May 18 to 22. The company carried out this operation at a daily weighted average acquisition price of 16.2947 euros, spending a total of 1,833,968.485 EUR.



Additionally, NFL Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical medicines for the treatment of addictions, announced the filing of a patent application protecting a predictive biomarker of efficacy associated with NFL-101, a drug candidate for smoking cessation. This new patent application brings the number of patent families held by NFL Biosciences in the field of smoking cessation using tobacco extracts to five.



Colas, a subsidiary of Bouygues, will participate in the construction project for the future mother-child center at the University Hospital Center (CHU) of La Réunion. The total project amount stands at nearly 140 million euros, of which approximately 50 million euros will go to GTOI (a Colas subsidiary). Work is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with commissioning planned for late 2029.



Saint-Gobain announced that it signed an agreement on May 22, 2026, with the Ecco group - a venture capital and investment fund - for the sale of its tile distribution business in the Nordic countries. This divestment is expected to be finalized by the end of July 2026.