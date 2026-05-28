The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), fell by 3.4% year-on-year in April, while the passenger load factor (PLF) dipped to 83.1%. Capacity was scaled back by 2.9% over the period.
Middle Eastern carriers were the hardest hit, with traffic plunging 46.6% as operations were disrupted by the conflict involving Iran. In North America, traffic also saw a slight retreat of 0.3%.
International traffic decreased by 5.3% year-on-year, while domestic traffic remained stable. All major regions recorded a slowdown in growth, although Latin America and the Caribbean maintained the strongest momentum with a 5% increase.
IATA further noted that the recovery of global capacity has been delayed until June. Scheduled seat capacity is expected to decline by a further 1.1% in May before a slight improvement anticipated in June.
Global air traffic falls for the first time since the pandemic
Global air transport suffered its first annual contraction in April 2026 since the post-Covid recovery, amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices.
Published on 05/28/2026 at 11:36 am EDT
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), fell by 3.4% year-on-year in April, while the passenger load factor (PLF) dipped to 83.1%. Capacity was scaled back by 2.9% over the period.