Global air transport suffered its first annual contraction in April 2026 since the post-Covid recovery, amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), fell by 3.4% year-on-year in April, while the passenger load factor (PLF) dipped to 83.1%. Capacity was scaled back by 2.9% over the period.



Middle Eastern carriers were the hardest hit, with traffic plunging 46.6% as operations were disrupted by the conflict involving Iran. In North America, traffic also saw a slight retreat of 0.3%.



International traffic decreased by 5.3% year-on-year, while domestic traffic remained stable. All major regions recorded a slowdown in growth, although Latin America and the Caribbean maintained the strongest momentum with a 5% increase.



IATA further noted that the recovery of global capacity has been delayed until June. Scheduled seat capacity is expected to decline by a further 1.1% in May before a slight improvement anticipated in June.