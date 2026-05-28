Global air traffic retreats for the first time since the pandemic
Global air transport suffered its first annual contraction in April 2026 since the post-Covid recovery, amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices.
Published on 05/28/2026 at 10:12 am EDT
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Middle Eastern carriers were the hardest hit, with traffic plunging 46.6%, impacted by disruptions related to the conflict with Iran. In North America, traffic also edged down by 0.3%.
International traffic declined by 5.3% year-on-year, while domestic traffic remained stable. All major regions recorded a growth slowdown, although Latin America and the Caribbean posted the strongest momentum with a 5% increase.
IATA further noted that the recovery of global capacity has been delayed until June. Scheduled seats are expected to decline by a further 1.1% in May before a slight improvement anticipated in June.