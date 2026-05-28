Global air traffic retreats for the first time since the pandemic

Global air transport suffered its first annual contraction in April 2026 since the post-Covid recovery, amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/28/2026 at 10:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), fell by 3.4% year-on-year in April, while the passenger load factor (PLF) decreased to 83.1%. Capacity was down 2.9% over the period.



Middle Eastern carriers were the hardest hit, with traffic plunging 46.6%, impacted by disruptions related to the conflict with Iran. In North America, traffic also edged down by 0.3%.



International traffic declined by 5.3% year-on-year, while domestic traffic remained stable. All major regions recorded a growth slowdown, although Latin America and the Caribbean posted the strongest momentum with a 5% increase.



IATA further noted that the recovery of global capacity has been delayed until June. Scheduled seats are expected to decline by a further 1.1% in May before a slight improvement anticipated in June.