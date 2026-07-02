…for now. With geopolitical fires threatening to choke airspaces, the leasing giant must navigate operational turbulence to keep its momentum alive.

Talk about a serious travel boom! Global flights smashed records in the first half of 2025. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that passenger traffic (calculated by Revenue Passenger Kilometres: the total distance paid passengers travelled) shot up by 5.3% as people caught the travel bug. The real MVP of the skies was the Asia-Pacific region, commanding a 34.5% slice of the global air travel pie.

The situation is somewhat bumpy right now. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) June 2026 Oil Market Report warns that Middle East tensions, high jet fuel prices, and inflation could bring traffic growth down to 2.1% y/y. Even with that slowdown, 5.1 billion passengers are still expected to fly in 2026.

Looking ahead, management consulting firm Oliver Wyman forecasts that the commercial plane count will grow by 28%—ballooning from 28,400 jets in 2024 to a whopping 36,400 by 2034.

This massive tailwind is a win for BOC Aviation Limited, a Singapore-based lessor that buys, leases, and manages commercial planes for airlines globally.

The Middle East muddle

BOC Aviation’s FY 25 results are a bit of a "good news, bad news" situation. On paper, they collected 2.61bn United States Dollar in total revenue, up 2.2% y/y, over the USD 2.55bn they pulled in FY 24, as higher lease income, growing finance-lease income, and aircraft sale gains boosted the top line.

The real standout was the core lease rental income, which jumped 21% y/y to reach USD 706m from USD 584m in FY 24. This segment makes up a massive 72% of its total revenue.

The official net profit stands at USD 787m, down 15% y/y from FY 24’s USD 924m since FY 24 included a one-off insurance proceeds related to aircraft in Russia. However, the actual day-to-day business is stronger than ever. Strip those one-offs and underlying profit climbed 18% to USD 746m from USD 633m.

By 2025, BOC Aviation's mix of owned, managed, and on-order planes and engines hit 815, clearing 2024's final count of 709. As of December 31, 2025, they had an orderbook with another 337 aircraft locked in. BOC Aviation’s fleet utilization is at a flawless 99.5%.

Touch down?

BOC Aviation’s stock is sitting at HKD 79.80 (USD 10.2) after a massive 20.7% jump over the last year, with a 52-week high of HKD 91.95 (USD 11.8).

Even with that price run-up, the stock looks like a premium; its projected 2026 P/E ratio of 8.6x is only slightly above its three-year historical P/E average of 7.0x. Investors are also getting paid to wait, with dividend yields expected to climb from 4.5% in FY 26 to 5.6% by FY 28.

Analysts are clearly seeing the vision—all 13 analysts covering the stock have slapped it with a Buy rating, and their average target price of USD 11.7 suggests there’s still nearly 15.7% more upside left on the table.

Turbulence ahead

BOC Aviation is a powerhouse, but the leasing game definitely has some turbulence. The business is heavily tied to how well airlines are doing: BOC's growth depends on Airbus and Boeing delivering aircraft on time. Production bottlenecks, engine shortages and supply-chain disruptions can delay deliveries, slowing fleet growth and revenue generation.

Geopolitical friction such as the US-Iran war could spike fuel costs and close airspace, squeezing it 87 airline partners. Middle East hostilities and, more recently, Russian aircraft-related issues can disrupt airline operations, asset recoveries, traffic demand, and financing conditions.