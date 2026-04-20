Global markets live: Accenture, Tesla, Eli Lilly, Google, McKesson, Unicredit…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft: The companies launched an industrial "agentic factory" AI system for manufacturers to reduce downtime and improve shop-floor decision-making.
- Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Dallas and Houston as it pushes ahead with its U.S. autonomous ride-hailing rollout.
- Eli Lilly is nearing a deal worth more than $2 billion to acquire Kelonia Therapeutics and strengthen its cancer pipeline.
- QXO agreed to buy TopBuild for about $17 billion in its biggest acquisition yet.
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Blue Origin successfully landed a reusable New Glenn booster, but AST SpaceMobile's satellite was placed into the wrong orbit.
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Polymarket is reportedly seeking fresh funding at a roughly $15 billion valuation after Intercontinental Exchange's recent investment.
- Google is in talks with Marvell to design new AI chips dedicated to inference, according to The Information.
- Spirit Airlines is seeking government aid amid soaring oil prices, according to Air Current.
- Meta plans a first round of layoffs affecting 8,000 employees (10% of its workforce) on May 20.
- Philip Morris International announces that the FDA has renewed the marketing authorization for IQOS as a modified-risk tobacco product.
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Cerebras Systems, a rival of Nvidia, files for an initial public offering.
- McKesson sells a 13% stake in its Medical-Surgical Solutions business to Apollo Funds for $1.25 billion, valuing the segment at $13 billion.
- National Australia Bank projects first-half 2026 credit impairment charges of A$706 million, citing geopolitical tensions.
Europe:
- UniCredit intensifies its takeover bid for Commerzbank, proposing a full merger and €1.7 billion investment.
- Saipem secures a €700 million contract with Eni to design and construct a biorefinery in Priolo, Italy.
- Ericsson's Q1 results show strong cash flow and growth, prompting a bullish stance from analysts.
- Mowi reports a record Q1 slaughter volume of 136,000 tonnes, generating an operating profit of €221 million.
- TGS extends its multi-year Ocean Bottom Node contract in the Gulf of Mexico by three years.
- YIT has secured a €77 million contract to construct a 25,000 m² educational building in Tikkurila, Vantaa.
- Galeria fails to pay April rent, raising concerns among landlords.
Rest of World:
- NEXTDC announces a record contracted utilization, a A$1.5 billion share offering, and increased FY26 capex guidance.
- Viva Energy reports a nearly three-fold increase in Q1 refining margin to $22 per barrel.
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Sabanci Holding sells its remaining 39.72% stake in Akcansa Cimento to Heidelberg Materials.
- CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust proposes to acquire Paragon for approximately S$3.85 billion and sells Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.476 billion.
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Emerging Asian currencies decline significantly due to escalating Middle East tensions impacting risk appetite.
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