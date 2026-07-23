Global markets live: Alphabet, AMD, Tesla, Amazon, Ford…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Alphabet reports a significant Q2 revenue surge in Google Cloud, validating its AI infrastructure investments.
- AMD secures a multi-billion dollar AI server deal with Anthropic, boosting shares.
- Tesla reports a significant miss on Q2 adjusted earnings and profit margins, with negative free cash flow due to AI and robotaxi investments.
- Amazon undergoes an AI-driven redesign of Prime Video and reallocates resources to prioritize AI projects.
- Ford agrees to a joint venture with Geely to produce electric SUVs at its Valencia plant in Spain.
- IBM lowers its 2026 revenue growth forecast and acquires HRL Laboratories to enhance quantum computing.
- Blackstone reports a rise in Q2 distributable earnings and AUM, driven by AI investments.
- Lazard reports a 91% plunge in Q2 profit due to higher tax rates and declining advisory revenue.
Europe:
- Nestlé shares drop after a 31.4% decline in first-half net profit, despite exceeding Q2 sales expectations.
- Daimler Truck raises its annual and 2026 profit forecasts, driven by strong North American demand.
- UniCredit reports Q2 net profit of €2.9 billion, exceeding expectations and raising 2026 profit guidance.
- Segro's board recommends a £14 billion takeover bid from Prologis, boosting shares.
- easyJet shares rise over 5% as Q3 results beat expectations despite a 70% drop in pre-tax profit.
- SSAB sees varied analyst price target adjustments reflecting outlooks on the steelmaker.
- DSV experiences a 15% share price drop post-Q2 results, prompting target price adjustments.
- Equinor and partners announce a new oil discovery in the Barents Sea.
- Prologis makes a £14 billion takeover bid for Segro, sending Segro shares to a near four-year high.
Rest of World:
- Macquarie Group reports higher Q1 profit contributions from its commodities and global markets segment.
- Hyundai Motor reports a 21% decline in Q2 operating profit, missing forecasts due to weak sales and rising costs.
- Vale's board seeks to remove Marcelo Gasparino da Silva over allegations of leaking confidential information.
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Adani Group explores launching a new airline to compete in India's aviation market.
- Santos reports increased Q2 revenue of $1.35 billion but lowers annual production guidance.
- Infosys misses quarterly revenue and profit estimates, lowering its annual revenue growth forecast.
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South Korea's economy grew 0.6% in Q2, surpassing expectations due to strong semiconductor exports.
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