North America:

  • Alphabet reports a significant Q2 revenue surge in Google Cloud, validating its AI infrastructure investments.
  • AMD secures a multi-billion dollar AI server deal with Anthropic, boosting shares.
  • Tesla reports a significant miss on Q2 adjusted earnings and profit margins, with negative free cash flow due to AI and robotaxi investments.
  • Amazon undergoes an AI-driven redesign of Prime Video and reallocates resources to prioritize AI projects.
  • Ford agrees to a joint venture with Geely to produce electric SUVs at its Valencia plant in Spain.
  • IBM lowers its 2026 revenue growth forecast and acquires HRL Laboratories to enhance quantum computing.
  • Blackstone reports a rise in Q2 distributable earnings and AUM, driven by AI investments.
  • Lazard reports a 91% plunge in Q2 profit due to higher tax rates and declining advisory revenue.

Europe:

  • Nestlé shares drop after a 31.4% decline in first-half net profit, despite exceeding Q2 sales expectations.
  • Daimler Truck raises its annual and 2026 profit forecasts, driven by strong North American demand.
  • UniCredit reports Q2 net profit of €2.9 billion, exceeding expectations and raising 2026 profit guidance.
  • Segro's board recommends a £14 billion takeover bid from Prologis, boosting shares.
  • easyJet shares rise over 5% as Q3 results beat expectations despite a 70% drop in pre-tax profit.
  • SSAB sees varied analyst price target adjustments reflecting outlooks on the steelmaker.
  • DSV experiences a 15% share price drop post-Q2 results, prompting target price adjustments.
  • Equinor and partners announce a new oil discovery in the Barents Sea.
  • Prologis makes a £14 billion takeover bid for Segro, sending Segro shares to a near four-year high.

Rest of World:

  • Macquarie Group reports higher Q1 profit contributions from its commodities and global markets segment.
  • Hyundai Motor reports a 21% decline in Q2 operating profit, missing forecasts due to weak sales and rising costs.
  • Vale's board seeks to remove Marcelo Gasparino da Silva over allegations of leaking confidential information.
  • Adani Group explores launching a new airline to compete in India's aviation market.
  • Santos reports increased Q2 revenue of $1.35 billion but lowers annual production guidance.
  • Infosys misses quarterly revenue and profit estimates, lowering its annual revenue growth forecast.
  • South Korea's economy grew 0.6% in Q2, surpassing expectations due to strong semiconductor exports.