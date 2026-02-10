Global markets live: Alphabet, Instagram, Target, CVS Health, Coca-Cola…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Alphabet faces copyright disputes with publishers over its AI Overviews platform.
- Meta's appeal against a €225 million fine to be re-examined by a lower court.
-
Instagram tests a new Snapchat-style app.
- Target collaborates with OpenAI to integrate ads into ChatGPT.
- CVS Health confirms $400B+ revenue forecast. It beats Q4 earnings estimates despite profit decline.
- Coca-Cola reports higher Q4 revenue and earnings, but below analyst expectations.
-
Michael Grimes returns to Morgan Stanley as investment banking chairman.
- Standard Chartered's CFO Diego De Giorgi moves to Apollo Global Management.
- Spotify CFO indicates no full-year forecast for gross and operating margins but expects improvements in 2026. The company beats earnings estimates for Q1.
Europe:
- Google faces copyright infringement and compensation disputes with publishers over its AI Overviews summarization platform.
- Novo Nordisk initiates U.S. patent lawsuit against Hims & Hers over Wegovy copies.
- Hims & Hers terminates distribution of a Wegovy knockoff amid U.S. regulatory pressure.
-
Norron Sustainable Equity underperformed by 0.99% in January due to small-cap volatility.
- Kering stock surges as investors gain confidence in Gucci's recovery and 2026 growth target. Q4 sales fell less than expected, indicating a potential Gucci rebound.
- Commerzbank beats annual profit expectations and announces a share buyback up to €540 million.
- mBank's net profit up 5.6% to 1.04 billion zloty, beating estimates.
-
Banca MPS reports a Q4 net profit of €1.35 billion, boosted by tax credits related to its acquisition of Mediobanca.
-
Monte dei Paschi di Siena reports a €2.75 billion net profit for 2025 and announces a €2.6 billion dividend distribution.
- Mediobanca reports a €622.9 million recurring net profit for the first half, down from €659.7 million in 2024.
- TUI shares fall as travel demand weakens, although it beats Q1 profit forecast with $91.8M operating profit.
- BP plc pauses its quarterly buyback to focus on debt reduction and cost cuts.
- Apple and Google face UK CMA scrutiny over app store fairness under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill.
Rest of the world:
- Honda records significant loss in car business due to U.S. tariffs and EV impairments.
- TSMC reports record January monthly revenue and a strong outlook.
- Macquarie Group reports stronger Q3 profit driven by solid performance across all business divisions.
- CSL announces CEO retirement.
-
Adani Airport Holdings announces a three-year bond issue of up to ₹15 billion with an 8.45% coupon.
- Bajaj Finance plans to raise 10 billion rupees through a 2-year bond issuance.
- Treasury Wine Estates settles a US distribution dispute with RNDC and raises its first-half earnings forecast.
