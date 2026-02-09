Global markets live: Alphabet, Meta, Eli Lilly, Uber, Ocado…
North America:
- Meta expands AI services across platforms, including apps, operating systems, devices, and websites.
- Alphabet plans to raise approximately $15 billion through a U.S. corporate bond issuance.
- Eli Lilly announces acquisition of Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion in cash.
- Uber announces the purchase of Getir's food delivery unit for $335 million and a $100 million investment for a 15% stake in Getir’s grocery, retail, and water delivery business.
- Warner Bros Discovery announced the launch of its streaming service, HBO Max, in the UK and Ireland effective March 26, 2026.
- Kroger plans to appoint Greg Foran, a former Walmart executive, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
- Transocean acquires Valaris for $5.8 billion in an all-stock deal, creating a $17 billion enterprise with 73 rigs.
Europe:
- Novo Nordisk shares surged 8% after Hims & Hers withdrew its $49 weight-loss pill due to legal and regulatory pressure.
- Ocado's cost-cutting drive may lead to up to 1,000 job losses.
- UniCredit reports a 14% rise in net profit for 2025, launching its 'Unlimited' strategy for accelerated growth and shareholder returns.
- InPost has been acquired for $9.22 billion by a consortium including Advent International, FedEx, A&R, and PPF.
- Adyen and Uber expand partnership to launch phone-free Uber kiosks.
- NatWest to acquire wealth manager Evelyn Partners for £2.7 bn, boosting its fee-based income.
- Nyfosa reports lower Q4 2025 profitability with an adjusted dividend and future financial outlook.
- TotalEnergies will supply 1 GW of solar power to Google's data centers in Texas over a 15-year period.
Rest of the world:
- Alibaba's AI chatbot Qwen faces technical difficulties during a coupon giveaway campaign.
- Innovent and Eli Lilly form a strategic collaboration to co-develop cancer and immune-system treatments with significant milestone and royalty potential.
- DBS Group increases its stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank to 19.90%.
Trident Ltd disinvests its entire stake in Mytrident.com Limited. It reports a 44% fall in profit due to U.S. tariffs impacting its exports.
SIDBI plans a ₹80 billion three-year bond issuance, including a greenshoe option, to raise capital.
- Knowledge Realty Trust issued a 10 billion-rupee bond with a 7.5378% coupon to be redeemed in 3 years and 3 months.
- Bajaj Electricals reports a net loss of 341 million rupees for the third quarter due to a labour code charge and a dip in consumer product sales.
G42 partners with Vietnamese firms for a $1 billion project to build AI-enabled cloud infrastructure across Vietnam.
- Pure Health Holding reported Q4 revenue of 7.21 billion dirhams and net profit of 470 million dirhams.
