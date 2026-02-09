North America:

  • Meta expands AI services across platforms, including apps, operating systems, devices, and websites.
  • Alphabet plans to raise approximately $15 billion through a U.S. corporate bond issuance.
  • Eli Lilly announces acquisition of Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion in cash.
  • Uber announces the purchase of Getir's food delivery unit for $335 million and a $100 million investment for a 15% stake in Getir’s grocery, retail, and water delivery business.
  • Warner Bros Discovery announced the launch of its streaming service, HBO Max, in the UK and Ireland effective March 26, 2026.
  • Kroger plans to appoint Greg Foran, a former Walmart executive, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
  • Transocean acquires Valaris for $5.8 billion in an all-stock deal, creating a $17 billion enterprise with 73 rigs.

Europe:

  • Novo Nordisk shares surged 8% after Hims & Hers withdrew its $49 weight-loss pill due to legal and regulatory pressure.
  • Ocado's cost-cutting drive may lead to up to 1,000 job losses.
  • UniCredit reports a 14% rise in net profit for 2025, launching its 'Unlimited' strategy for accelerated growth and shareholder returns.
  • InPost has been acquired for $9.22 billion by a consortium including Advent International, FedEx, A&R, and PPF.
  • Adyen and Uber expand partnership to launch phone-free Uber kiosks.
  • NatWest to acquire wealth manager Evelyn Partners for £2.7 bn, boosting its fee-based income.
  • Nyfosa reports lower Q4 2025 profitability with an adjusted dividend and future financial outlook.
  • TotalEnergies will supply 1 GW of solar power to Google's data centers in Texas over a 15-year period.

Rest of the world:

  • Alibaba's AI chatbot Qwen faces technical difficulties during a coupon giveaway campaign.
  • Innovent and Eli Lilly form a strategic collaboration to co-develop cancer and immune-system treatments with significant milestone and royalty potential.
  • DBS Group increases its stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank to 19.90%.
  • Trident Ltd disinvests its entire stake in Mytrident.com Limited. It reports a 44% fall in profit due to U.S. tariffs impacting its exports.
  • SIDBI plans a ₹80 billion three-year bond issuance, including a greenshoe option, to raise capital.
  • Knowledge Realty Trust issued a 10 billion-rupee bond with a 7.5378% coupon to be redeemed in 3 years and 3 months.
  • Bajaj Electricals reports a net loss of 341 million rupees for the third quarter due to a labour code charge and a dip in consumer product sales.
  • G42 partners with Vietnamese firms for a $1 billion project to build AI-enabled cloud infrastructure across Vietnam.
  • Pure Health Holding reported Q4 revenue of 7.21 billion dirhams and net profit of 470 million dirhams.