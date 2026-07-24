Global markets live: Alphabet, Meta, Intel, Nvidia, Wise…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Alphabet reports its first-ever negative free cash flow due to record AI spending, raising investor concerns.
- Meta launches the 'Seller' app with AI tools for Facebook Marketplace merchants to compete with eBay.
- Intel exceeds earnings expectations, raises revenue forecasts, and reports strong demand for AI-capable CPUs.
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Khosla Ventures is negotiating to raise $5.5 billion for new investment funds, marking its largest capital raise.
- Nvidia and Amkor Technology announce a $1.5 billion multi-year deal to enhance semiconductor packaging and testing capabilities in the U.S.
- Wise Group shares dropped after the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency denied its application for a national trust bank charter.
Europe:
- Volkswagen reports a 32.9% drop in Q2 net profit to 1.54 billion euros, lowers full-year revenue guidance, and announces a restructuring plan.
- SAP reported a 9.4% increase in Q2 revenue driven by strong cloud growth, but lowered its full-year and 2026 operating profit guidance.
- Commerzbank agrees to enter formal takeover negotiations with UniCredit after months of resistance.
- Reckitt Benckiser agrees to sell its Russian hygiene business to Arnest Management to address EU sanctions impact.
- Allianz agrees to acquire HSBC Life Singapore for approximately €2 billion, establishing a 15-year distribution partnership with HSBC.
- Mapfre reports a 9.4% increase in H1 net profit to €624.2 million despite challenges and agrees to acquire Safety Insurance Group in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $1.54 billion.
- France opposes the EU's approval of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software due to safety concerns.
- HSBC agrees to sell its Singapore life and health insurance business to Allianz for approximately $2.1 billion.
Rest of World:
- Sundaram Finance raised 5.15 billion rupees through two-year bonds at a 7.74% coupon rate.
- China imposes export bans on 14 EU entities, including Rheinmetall and Vigo Photonics, in retaliation for EU sanctions.
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Japan's manufacturing sector saw robust expansion in July, with factory output achieving its highest growth rate since 2014.
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