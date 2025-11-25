Global markets live: Amazon, Alphabet, Boeing, Novartis, Novo Nordisk…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon has made significant investments in expanding its data center capacity and AI capabilities, launched new AI models and tools, and closed warehouses in Quebec.
- Meta Platforms plans to utilize Google's AI chips in its data centers from 2027 and explore rental options in 2028.
- Alphabet nears a $4 trillion market cap, driven by its AI focus.
-
NASA and Boeing have revised the CST-100 Starliner contract, reducing the number of missions from six to four.
- Kohl's raised its annual profit forecast for the second time in 2025, following its third-quarter earnings release.
- Apple is under investigation by Poland's UOKiK for its App Tracking Transparency policy and announces layoffs in its sales teams.
- Abercrombie & Fitch increased its annual profit forecast for 2025, reporting strong Q3 sales and net income.
- Sinclair has proposed to acquire E.W. Scripps for $538 million in a cash-and-stock deal.
- Standard Chartered completed a GBP7.8 million buyback of 489,405 shares and faces a $2.7 billion lawsuit in Singapore.
Europe:
- Novartis received FDA approval for its gene therapy drug, Itvisma, and announced job cuts at its Stein facility in Switzerland.
- Novo Nordisk reported significant weight loss and blood sugar reduction in a phase 2 trial for type 2 diabetes with amycretin.
- EasyJet surpassed annual profit forecasts and raised future profit targets for EasyJet Holidays.
- Stellantis is advocating for revisions to EU automotive regulations to address industry challenges.
- Skanska AB signed contracts to construct a hydropower plant in Norway and a data center in the U.S.
- BioArctic collaborated with Eisai to seek FDA approval for Leqembi Iqlik, with shares rising 7% following positive Alzheimer study results.
Rest of the world:
- TSMC has filed a lawsuit against its former senior vice president, Wei-Jen Lo, for allegedly violating non-compete agreements.
- Alibaba experienced a 53% drop in net profit due to intense competition in food delivery.
- Lynas Rare Earths faces a one-month production shortfall at its Kalgoorlie facility due to power supply disruptions.
- Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is under regulatory investigation for deficiencies in anti-money laundering controls.
- Northeast Group reported a Q3 2025 profit of 7.1 million RGT and revenue of 36.3 million RGT.
- Allianz Malaysia announced that CFO Giulio Slavich will step down, following a Q3 2025 profit report.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025