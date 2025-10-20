Global markets live: Amazon, Apple, Merck, Citigroup, Lockheed Martin…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon faced an AWS outage in Virginia, explored an investment in Flink, and partnered with WeightWatchers for weight-loss medications.
- Apple is dealing with an antitrust complaint in China regarding its app store practices, while iPhone 17 sales increased by 14% in early sales in China and the US.
- Merck is investing $3 billion in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Virginia as part of a $6 billion U.S. manufacturing expansion.
- Citigroup appointed Chelsea Chu as Head of Corporate Banking for Taiwan and launched a new credit card with American Airlines.
- Lockheed Martin is set to sell 15 more F-35 jets to Germany for 2.5 billion euros.
- The Cooper Companies saw activist investor Jana Partners acquire a stake and advocate for strategic alternatives.
- Cleveland-Cliffs reported higher Q3 revenue and earnings, driven by U.S. steel demand recovery and rare-earth minerals expansion.
- AbbVie's Rinvoq outperformed Humira in a rheumatoid arthritis study.
Europe:
- Roche received FDA approval for Gazyva to treat lupus nephritis and announced positive Phase III results for Tecentriq and giredestrant.
- Kering sold its beauty business to L'Oreal for approximately 4 billion euros, forming a strategic partnership.
- Thyssenkrupp is in intensive talks with Jindal Steel International regarding the sale of its steel unit.
-
TKMS launched its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 3.8 billion euros.
- Rheinmetall's stock soared after securing a €3.41 billion contract for armored vehicles.
- BNP Paribas plans to appeal a U.S. court conviction, causing a 10% drop in its share price.
- Holcim acquired Xella in Germany for €1.85 billion, expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flow.
- Sandvik reported mixed Q3 2025 results, with core and net profits below expectations but overall earnings and orders exceeding them.
- Standard Chartered repurchased 521,740 shares for GBP7.2 million on October 17.
- Getty and Shutterstock merger is under scrutiny by the UK's CMA over competition concerns.
Rest of the world:
- Saudi National Bank reported a 20% increase in Q3 net profit.
-
Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) reported a 41.2% increase in Q3 net profit to Rmb18.55 billion and plans a $131.1 million sales contract for battery production equipment.
-
Meesho's IPO raised 42.5 billion rupees in the Indian market.
- Aura Energy faced stock declines following executive resignations, including its Managing Director.
- Bapcor shares hit a 10-year low after a profit warning forecasting a significant drop in first half 2026 NPAT.
- Zip Co announced a quarterly cash EBITDA of A$62.8 million and increased its share buy-back limit to A$100 million.
- Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings announced the sale of 20% of its share capital for HK$65.2 million and an investment in Guangzhou Xuantong Technology.
- Infratil agreed to purchase an additional 4.92% stake in Contact Energy for NZ$437.7 million.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025