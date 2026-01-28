North America:

  • Google launches Google AI Plus in 35 new countries, including the U.S.
  • Amazon announces 16,000 job cuts in AI-driven restructuring.
  • OpenAI set to raise $100 billion, valuing the company at $830 billion.
  • Bank of America matches $1,000 federal contribution for Trump Accounts.
  • Oracle data center outage disrupts TikTok services.
  • Eli Lilly signs $1.12 billion deal with Seamless for gene-edited therapies.
  • Indigo CEO targets 40% international capacity share by 2030.
  • Boeing projects 7% 20-year CAGR in global passenger traffic.
  • Meta faces legal scrutiny over AI chatbot usage for minors.
  • Nvidia's H200 AI chips approved for import to China.
  • Citigroup announces new executives to lead its corporate and investment banking divisions.
  • Netflix's $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery is under competition review.

Europe:

  • LVMH Q4 sales beat expectations, driven by Chinese market recovery.
  • ASML lifts outlook due to record orders and AI chip demand.
  • Volvo reports higher-than-expected Q4 2025 operating income.
  • Lonza projects slower sales growth of 11-12% for 2026, with a rise in core profit margins.
  • SSAB reports Q4 operating profit exceeding consensus with an 8.0% EBITDA margin.
  • Wacker Chemie reports an €800 million net loss in 2025 due to weak demand and write-downs.
  • Ericsson shares fell 1.2% on the North American trading day.
  • Nordea upgrades HMS Networks to buy.
  • Handelsbanken upgrades its rating on HMS Networks to buy, raising the target price to 460 SEK.

Rest of the world:

  • TikTok settles lawsuit over addictive design and privacy practices.
  • SoftBank plans to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI.
  • PaleBlueDot AI raises $150 million in Series B funding.
  • SK Hynix to invest $10 billion in AI companies.Shares rise 9% after forecast-beating Q4 profit.
  • SK Innovation plans battery production in Tennessee by 2028.
  • Woodside Energy forecasts $4,000-4,500 million CAPEX for 2026.
  • Nidec to submit investigation report on accounting irregularities.