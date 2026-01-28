Global markets live: Amazon, Bank of America, Oracle, Eli Lilly, Boeing…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Google launches Google AI Plus in 35 new countries, including the U.S.
- Amazon announces 16,000 job cuts in AI-driven restructuring.
OpenAI set to raise $100 billion, valuing the company at $830 billion.
- Bank of America matches $1,000 federal contribution for Trump Accounts.
- Oracle data center outage disrupts TikTok services.
- Eli Lilly signs $1.12 billion deal with Seamless for gene-edited therapies.
- Indigo CEO targets 40% international capacity share by 2030.
- Boeing projects 7% 20-year CAGR in global passenger traffic.
- Meta faces legal scrutiny over AI chatbot usage for minors.
- Nvidia's H200 AI chips approved for import to China.
- Citigroup announces new executives to lead its corporate and investment banking divisions.
- Netflix's $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery is under competition review.
Europe:
- LVMH Q4 sales beat expectations, driven by Chinese market recovery.
- ASML lifts outlook due to record orders and AI chip demand.
- Volvo reports higher-than-expected Q4 2025 operating income.
- Lonza projects slower sales growth of 11-12% for 2026, with a rise in core profit margins.
- SSAB reports Q4 operating profit exceeding consensus with an 8.0% EBITDA margin.
- Wacker Chemie reports an €800 million net loss in 2025 due to weak demand and write-downs.
- Ericsson shares fell 1.2% on the North American trading day.
- Nordea upgrades HMS Networks to buy.
- Handelsbanken upgrades its rating on HMS Networks to buy, raising the target price to 460 SEK.
Rest of the world:
- TikTok settles lawsuit over addictive design and privacy practices.
- SoftBank plans to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI.
PaleBlueDot AI raises $150 million in Series B funding.
- SK Hynix to invest $10 billion in AI companies.Shares rise 9% after forecast-beating Q4 profit.
- SK Innovation plans battery production in Tennessee by 2028.
- Woodside Energy forecasts $4,000-4,500 million CAPEX for 2026.
- Nidec to submit investigation report on accounting irregularities.
