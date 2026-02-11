Global markets live: Amazon, Boeing, Nvidia, Tesla, Warner Bros Discovery…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon is expanding Amazon Pharmacy’s same-day delivery to 4,500 U.S. locations, disclosed a 5.3% stake in Beta Technologies while exiting several smaller holdings, broadened maritime logistics via reseller agreements, and partnered with Arianespace for a 2026 satellite launch.
- Boeing suppliers expect a 15% production rate increase for the 737 MAX over 18 months as Boeing plans a fourth production line in Everett and logged 103 January orders, outpacing Airbus.
- Nvidia faces U.S. licensing restrictions on sales of its H200 AI chips to China and must comply with tighter export controls.
- Lyft shares fell 17% pre-market after a weak forecast, despite reporting its most profitable Q4, announcing a $1 billion buyback, and projecting margin expansion with over $1 billion in free cash flow.
- Fitbit is rolling out its Personal Health Coach service globally to expand its digital health offerings.
Europe:
- Tesla appointed a European executive to lead global sales and filed a criminal complaint in Germany against an IG Metall union member.
- Warner Bros Discovery is reviewing an enhanced acquisition proposal from Paramount Skydance, which has improved the terms of its bid.
- London Stock Exchange Group saw Elliott Management build a significant stake, signaling potential strategic pressure.
- TotalEnergies will halve Q1 buybacks to $750 million, took operational control of the Zeeland refinery, raised its 2025 dividend by 5.6% to €3.40 per share, and expects a final decision on Namibia’s Venus project by 2026.
- TKMS plans to intensify takeover talks with German Naval Yards and lifted its 2025/26 revenue growth forecast to 2–5%.
- Dassault Systèmes shares dropped after weak Q4 sales, though the company reported a 4% constant-currency revenue increase outlook for 2025.
- Lufthansa criticized a planned pilot strike as an unnecessary escalation amid labor tensions.
- Heineken’s incoming CEO is tasked with reviving sales and boosting efficiency, with plans to cut 5,000–6,000 jobs to save up to €500 million annually.
Rest of the world:
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a 5% rise in first-half profit and declared an interim dividend of 235 Australian cents per share.
CSL Ltd reported a 7% drop in first-half profit, increased its share buyback to $750 million, and announced a $1.30 interim dividend.
ByteDance is developing its own AI inference chip and is in talks with Samsung for manufacturing.
- Samsung Electronics expects robust AI-driven memory chip demand to continue through 2027.
- Suzano delivered better-than-expected Q4 core profit and plans to keep 2026 pulp output about 3.5% below nominal capacity.
- James Hardie Industries raised its full-year earnings forecast after beating Q3 estimates, reporting adjusted net income of $142.2 million.
- Evolution Mining reported first-half net income of AUD 785.2 million and is investing A$545 million to develop the Northparkes E22 block cave project.
Nexperia BV is under investigation by a Dutch court over alleged mismanagement.
