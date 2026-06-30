Global markets live: Amazon, Comcast, Eli Lilly, Apple, Airbus…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Amazon shares rise due to a government contract between Anthropic and the State of California, while facing a lawsuit from Australia's competition regulator over alleged unfair contract terms in Prime Video subscriptions.

Comcast announced plans to spin off NBCUniversal and Sky into a new publicly traded company to unlock shareholder value and adapt to streaming competition.

Eli Lilly reported that the U.S. FDA has agreed to review Hybio's generic tirzepatide drugs, potentially competing with its diabetes and obesity treatments Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Digital Realty acquires majority stakes in three Northern Virginia data centers from Blackstone for $3.5 billion, securing 96 MW of compute capacity fully leased to investment-grade hyperscalers.

Cal-Maine Foods settles with the DOJ and 17 states over alleged egg price manipulation, agreeing to compliance measures, egg donations, and $1.5 million payments to states.

Unicycive Therapeutics shares dropped after the FDA issued a second complete response letter declining approval for its oxylanthanum carbonate kidney-disease treatment due to manufacturing deficiencies.

Apptronik opens a 90,000-sq-ft robot training hub in Austin to advance the commercialization of its humanoid robot, Apollo 2.

opens a 90,000-sq-ft robot training hub in Austin to advance the commercialization of its humanoid robot, Apollo 2. Apple and Google may reduce mandatory developer fees by enabling payment steering, potentially lowering costs for developers and consumers, as the UK CMA consults on new rules. Europe: Airbus has received a record order from SAS for up to 40 A330 aircraft, valued at over $10 billion, to expand its long-haul fleet.

A.P. Moller-Maersk raises its 2026 full-year outlook, projecting EBITDA of $8–10 bn, EBIT of $2–4 bn, and free cash flow of at least –$1.5 bn, driven by robust container demand and sustained freight rates.

Deutsche Bank sells its Indian retail banking and wealth management unit, including €2.7 billion in loans, to Kotak Mahindra Bank for approximately 2.82 billion rupees ($29.8 million).

Saga PLC reported strong travel sales, exceeded first-half cruise booking expectations, and maintained its guidance while progressing an insurance partnership with Ageas.

Boozt raises its full-year revenue growth and adjusted operating margin forecasts following strong Q2 2026 results.

Peab reported being awarded a SEK 692 million contract to build new laboratory facilities at Norrlands universitetssjukhus in Umeå.

Afry and Omron expand their Nordic automation partnership to provide integrated solutions for manufacturing companies. Rest of World: Luxshare Precision Industry plans to raise up to HK$24.27 billion ($3.10 billion) through a Hong Kong share sale.

Ferrari's first electric car, the Luce, sold out in China with 88 vehicles booked within hours.

Stellantis' Jeep brand plans to launch six models in Europe by 2030, including a large SUV produced with Dongfeng in China, as part of its electric and all-wheel-drive expansion.

Raizen reported a 7.3 billion-real net loss for Q4 2025/26, nearly tripling the previous year's loss due to increased debt and asset impairments.

Air New Zealand has named Kris Cudmore as its new CFO and announced a delay in two Boeing 787 deliveries to the first half of fiscal 2027.