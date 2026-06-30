Global markets live: Amazon, Comcast, Eli Lilly, Apple, Airbus…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon shares rise due to a government contract between Anthropic and the State of California, while facing a lawsuit from Australia's competition regulator over alleged unfair contract terms in Prime Video subscriptions.
- Comcast announced plans to spin off NBCUniversal and Sky into a new publicly traded company to unlock shareholder value and adapt to streaming competition.
- Eli Lilly reported that the U.S. FDA has agreed to review Hybio's generic tirzepatide drugs, potentially competing with its diabetes and obesity treatments Mounjaro and Zepbound.
- Digital Realty acquires majority stakes in three Northern Virginia data centers from Blackstone for $3.5 billion, securing 96 MW of compute capacity fully leased to investment-grade hyperscalers.
- Cal-Maine Foods settles with the DOJ and 17 states over alleged egg price manipulation, agreeing to compliance measures, egg donations, and $1.5 million payments to states.
- Unicycive Therapeutics shares dropped after the FDA issued a second complete response letter declining approval for its oxylanthanum carbonate kidney-disease treatment due to manufacturing deficiencies.
- Apptronik opens a 90,000-sq-ft robot training hub in Austin to advance the commercialization of its humanoid robot, Apollo 2.
- Apple and Google may reduce mandatory developer fees by enabling payment steering, potentially lowering costs for developers and consumers, as the UK CMA consults on new rules.
Europe:
- Airbus has received a record order from SAS for up to 40 A330 aircraft, valued at over $10 billion, to expand its long-haul fleet.
- A.P. Moller-Maersk raises its 2026 full-year outlook, projecting EBITDA of $8–10 bn, EBIT of $2–4 bn, and free cash flow of at least –$1.5 bn, driven by robust container demand and sustained freight rates.
- Deutsche Bank sells its Indian retail banking and wealth management unit, including €2.7 billion in loans, to Kotak Mahindra Bank for approximately 2.82 billion rupees ($29.8 million).
- Saga PLC reported strong travel sales, exceeded first-half cruise booking expectations, and maintained its guidance while progressing an insurance partnership with Ageas.
- Boozt raises its full-year revenue growth and adjusted operating margin forecasts following strong Q2 2026 results.
- Peab reported being awarded a SEK 692 million contract to build new laboratory facilities at Norrlands universitetssjukhus in Umeå.
- Afry and Omron expand their Nordic automation partnership to provide integrated solutions for manufacturing companies.
Rest of World:
- Luxshare Precision Industry plans to raise up to HK$24.27 billion ($3.10 billion) through a Hong Kong share sale.
- Ferrari's first electric car, the Luce, sold out in China with 88 vehicles booked within hours.
- Stellantis' Jeep brand plans to launch six models in Europe by 2030, including a large SUV produced with Dongfeng in China, as part of its electric and all-wheel-drive expansion.
- Raizen reported a 7.3 billion-real net loss for Q4 2025/26, nearly tripling the previous year's loss due to increased debt and asset impairments.
- Air New Zealand has named Kris Cudmore as its new CFO and announced a delay in two Boeing 787 deliveries to the first half of fiscal 2027.
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