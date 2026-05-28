Global markets live: Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Boeing, Salesforce…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon Web Services signs a $6 billion deal with Snowflake, highlighting demand for AI-driven data platforms.
- Microsoft awarded a $9.7 billion Pentagon contract to streamline enterprise software spending.
- IBM pledges $10 billion for quantum computing and $5 billion for AI-driven security.
- Boeing shares rise on increased 737 Max production and a 200-jet order from China.
- Salesforce reports Q1 revenue of $11.13 billion, driven by AI tools and acquisitions.
- Marvell Technology forecasts Q2 revenue of $2.70 billion, driven by AI-related demand.
- Synopsys raises fiscal 2026 forecasts due to AI chip demand.
- Snowflake raises fiscal 2027 revenue forecast to $5.84 billion.
-
OpenAI partners with media for verified voting info for 2026 elections.
- Perella Weinberg Partners announces a 10% workforce reduction for strategic reallocation.
- JD.com faces EU probe into $2.5 billion Ceconomy takeover over competition concerns.
Europe:
- TotalEnergies requests authorization for a €4.5 billion offshore wind farm in Normandy.
- Stellantis expands European lubricants partnership with TotalEnergies.
- Orlen reports a 22.8% rise in Q1 profit, exceeding expectations.
- PPHE Hotel Group accepts a £920.9 million takeover proposal from Fattal Hotel Group.
- Soitec reports FY26 revenue of €592 million, exceeding estimates despite market challenges.
- Nomura raises FY 2030/31 profit target by 50%, focusing on fee-based growth.
- Saab AB partners with CAE for Canada's AEW&C program training solutions.
Rest of World:
- Toyota reports a 2.0% increase in global production, but a 3.1% decline in sales.
- Fonterra reports a 6.2% rise in Q3 profit, raises full-year earnings guidance.
- Ashok Leyland posts record quarterly profit driven by commercial vehicle demand.
- BHP Group partners with Yindjibarndi Energy on renewable solutions for Pilbara.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026