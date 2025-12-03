Global markets live: Amazon, Nvidia, UPS, Airbus, Volvo…
North America:
- Amazon is expanding its AI capabilities and partnerships, integrating AI tools into various sectors including software development and cloud solutions.
- Nvidia's $100B investment in OpenAI is pending, alongside a GPU supply deal, while also partnering with Mistral AI to accelerate new AI models.
OpenAI has reported conversation errors affecting enterprise customers.
- Marvell's acquisition of Celestial AI for $3.25 billion aims to enhance its networking portfolio, leading to a surge in its shares.
- UPS faces wrongful death lawsuits from families of victims of a cargo jet crash in Louisville.
American Honda's November vehicle sales dropped 15.3% to 102,824 units due to semiconductor shortages and expired EV rebates.
Michael and Susan Dell have pledged $6.25 billion to establish Trump accounts for American children under ten, focusing on investments in index funds.
Europe:
- Airbus has reduced its 2025 commercial aircraft delivery target to approximately 790 units due to quality issues with A320 fuselage panels.
- Inditex's sales growth accelerated in the key shopping period, contributing to a 10.6% increase in early Q4 sales.
- Hugo Boss's 2026 strategic plan forecasts a revenue and operating profit decline, targeting a 12% EBIT margin.
- Volvo Cars experienced a 10% drop in global sales in November, leading to a 1.9% decrease in their share price on the Stockholm market.
- HSBC has appointed Brendan Nelson as its permanent Group Chair after a year-long search.
- Smiths Group completed a £2 billion sale of Smiths Detection.
Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded BW LPG's target price to 199 NOK and maintained a buy recommendation.
- KPN focused on modernizing its digital infrastructure in November.
- AstraZeneca experienced a notable price drop amidst general activity in Swedish equities in the New York market.
Rest of the world:
- Anthropic is gearing up for a potential IPO by 2026 and has hired IPO lawyers, while acquiring Bun to improve its Claude Code engine.
Mistral AI has launched Mistral Large 3 on Azure.
- Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd has secured €2.2 billion in financing for the Lionheart lithium project.
- Perseus Mining has outbid Robex Resources Inc with a superior takeover proposal for Predictive Discovery Ltd.
- JSW Steel has approved a merger with Piombino Steel and expanded its partnership with JFE through a stake acquisition.
Japan's Nikkei index rose by 0.7% due to gains in technology stocks spurred by U.S. rate cut expectations.
