North America: 

  • Amazon is expanding its AI capabilities and partnerships, integrating AI tools into various sectors including software development and cloud solutions.
  • Nvidia's $100B investment in OpenAI is pending, alongside a GPU supply deal, while also partnering with Mistral AI to accelerate new AI models.
  • OpenAI has reported conversation errors affecting enterprise customers.
  • Marvell's acquisition of Celestial AI for $3.25 billion aims to enhance its networking portfolio, leading to a surge in its shares.
  • UPS faces wrongful death lawsuits from families of victims of a cargo jet crash in Louisville.
  • American Honda's November vehicle sales dropped 15.3% to 102,824 units due to semiconductor shortages and expired EV rebates.
  • Michael and Susan Dell have pledged $6.25 billion to establish Trump accounts for American children under ten, focusing on investments in index funds.

Europe:

  • Airbus has reduced its 2025 commercial aircraft delivery target to approximately 790 units due to quality issues with A320 fuselage panels.
  • Inditex's sales growth accelerated in the key shopping period, contributing to a 10.6% increase in early Q4 sales.
  • Hugo Boss's 2026 strategic plan forecasts a revenue and operating profit decline, targeting a 12% EBIT margin.
  • Volvo Cars experienced a 10% drop in global sales in November, leading to a 1.9% decrease in their share price on the Stockholm market.
  • HSBC has appointed Brendan Nelson as its permanent Group Chair after a year-long search.
  • Smiths Group completed a £2 billion sale of Smiths Detection.
  • Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded BW LPG's target price to 199 NOK and maintained a buy recommendation.
  • KPN focused on modernizing its digital infrastructure in November.
  • AstraZeneca experienced a notable price drop amidst general activity in Swedish equities in the New York market.

Rest of the world:

  • Anthropic is gearing up for a potential IPO by 2026 and has hired IPO lawyers, while acquiring Bun to improve its Claude Code engine.
  • Mistral AI has launched Mistral Large 3 on Azure.
  • Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd has secured €2.2 billion in financing for the Lionheart lithium project.
  • Perseus Mining has outbid Robex Resources Inc with a superior takeover proposal for Predictive Discovery Ltd.
  • JSW Steel has approved a merger with Piombino Steel and expanded its partnership with JFE through a stake acquisition.
  • Japan's Nikkei index rose by 0.7% due to gains in technology stocks spurred by U.S. rate cut expectations.