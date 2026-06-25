Global markets live: Amazon, Tesla, Micron, Qualcomm, HSBC…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon announced an additional $13 billion investment in India by 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, bringing its total commitment to $48 billion.
- Tesla shareholders speculate on a potential SpaceX merger after a 15% drop in Tesla shares, aiming to recover value through Elon Musk's strategic decisions.
- Micron Technology's Q3 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations, driven by strong AI-related memory chip demand, and its Q4 revenue forecast of $50 billion surpassed Wall Street estimates, igniting a global tech rally.
- Micron's earnings surge boosts U.S. stock futures and global equity indices, while oil prices return to pre-war levels due to improved supply dynamics.
- Qualcomm announces plans to enter the AI data-center chip market, aiming for $2-$5 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2027-2028.
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Doncasters announces raising $919.3 million in its U.S. initial public offering, marking a significant step in its post-debt restructuring turnaround.
Europe:
- Volkswagen sells a 51% stake in its marine engine subsidiary Everllence to Bain Capital for €7.4 billion to streamline its portfolio.
- HSBC, NatWest, RBC, and Merrill Lynch named as joint bookrunners for Scotland's first bond sale.
- easyJet has rejected multiple takeover bids from Castlelake, opened its commercial data to the firm, and extended the bid deadline, hoping for a higher offer.
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H&M reported Q2 operating profit below analysts' expectations, with sales and inventory performance also falling short of projections.
- Rheinmetall shares stabilize after a 19% plunge caused by the cancellation of a €1.9 billion frigate order, with analysts viewing the drop as an overreaction.
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A.P. Möller-Maersk reports the successful departure of two vessels, including a chartered freight ship, from the Persian Gulf without incident.
- Leonardo's CEO Lorenzo Mariani outlines Italy's strategy to reach NATO's 3.5% defence spending target, including potential EU loans and industry collaborations.
Rest of World:
- BP plc signs a concession agreement with ADNOC and partners to develop the Bab Gas Cap natural gas project, taking a 10% stake, and is appointed as the technical services provider for ONGC's fields in the Western Offshore Basin.
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COFCO International secures $600 million in climate-linked loans from Chinese banks to reduce emissions in Brazilian soybean and corn production.
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