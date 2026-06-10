Global markets live: Amazon, Visa, Morgan Stanley, Anthropic, EnQuest…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon expands its less-than-truckload freight service and issues a record-setting C$14 billion corporate bond deal in Canada.
- Meta faces EU orders to open WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots during an antitrust investigation.
- Visa and Mastercard receive preliminary approval for a revised $38 billion antitrust settlement with merchants over swipe fees.
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LinkedIn launches BrandWorks to enhance B2B advertising performance with a target of $100 million in annualized run rate next fiscal year.
- OpenAI is negotiating to lease a proposed 10-gigawatt data-center campus in Ohio, potentially backed by Nvidia.
- SoftBank's efforts to secure a $6 billion margin loan backed by its OpenAI stake have stalled.
- Morgan Stanley projects AI-related global debt issuance to reach nearly $570 billion by 2026 due to increased capital expenditures by hyperscalers.
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SpaceX's IPO has attracted over $250 billion in investor interest, making it significantly oversubscribed.
- Applied Materials plans to sustain demand growth with eight-quarter lead times and a $500 million investment in a new Singapore cleanroom campus to address rising AI chip demand.
- ERock raises $600 million in a U.S. IPO, signaling a surge in new listings amid renewed investor optimism.
- Anthropic releases its newest AI model, Claude Fable 5, for broader use while disabling cybersecurity functions.
- Honda recalls approximately 880,500 vehicles in the U.S. due to rear suspension component failures caused by subframe corrosion.
- EnQuest announced a reverse takeover worth up to $833 million to acquire interests in four Malaysian offshore production-sharing contracts, doubling its Malaysian production.
Europe:
- Renault's electric vehicle orders have increased by up to 50% in France and Germany since the start of the Iran war, according to CEO Francois Provost.
- Airbus receives an order from Romania for 12 helicopters (7 H160 and 5 H145) under the European SAFE programme to modernize its civil enforcement aviation fleet.
- Volvo Group reports stable customer demand and strong performance in Europe and North America, while outlining growth strategies and ambitious targets during its capital markets day.
- WH Smith cuts its full-year profit outlook, citing Middle East tensions and weaker demand, and announces a £100 million equity raise.
- Wallenstam sells its entire portfolio of 53 wind turbines, totaling 112 MW of installed capacity, to Locus Energy for 830 million SEK.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics announces a $175 million investment in Element Biosciences to support the commercialization of its gene-sequencing products.
- Hyundai India announces that its Chennai plant will resume normal production by June 22 following disruptions caused by a fire at a supplier's facility.
- Asics Corp. will spin off its Onitsuka Tiger business into a standalone subsidiary, OT Group Corp, effective January 1, to focus on luxury lifestyle positioning.
- Bolt launches operations in Milan to expand into the Italian urban transport market.
- Sigma Healthcare is in early-stage talks to acquire the U.K. pharmacy chain Boots as part of its expansion strategy.
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