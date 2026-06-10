Global markets live: Amazon, Visa, Morgan Stanley, Anthropic, EnQuest…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Amazon expands its less-than-truckload freight service and issues a record-setting C$14 billion corporate bond deal in Canada.

Meta faces EU orders to open WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots during an antitrust investigation.

Visa and Mastercard receive preliminary approval for a revised $38 billion antitrust settlement with merchants over swipe fees.

LinkedIn launches BrandWorks to enhance B2B advertising performance with a target of $100 million in annualized run rate next fiscal year.

OpenAI is negotiating to lease a proposed 10-gigawatt data-center campus in Ohio, potentially backed by Nvidia.

SoftBank's efforts to secure a $6 billion margin loan backed by its OpenAI stake have stalled.

Morgan Stanley projects AI-related global debt issuance to reach nearly $570 billion by 2026 due to increased capital expenditures by hyperscalers.

SpaceX's IPO has attracted over $250 billion in investor interest, making it significantly oversubscribed.

Applied Materials plans to sustain demand growth with eight-quarter lead times and a $500 million investment in a new Singapore cleanroom campus to address rising AI chip demand.

ERock raises $600 million in a U.S. IPO, signaling a surge in new listings amid renewed investor optimism.

Anthropic releases its newest AI model, Claude Fable 5, for broader use while disabling cybersecurity functions.

Honda recalls approximately 880,500 vehicles in the U.S. due to rear suspension component failures caused by subframe corrosion.

EnQuest announced a reverse takeover worth up to $833 million to acquire interests in four Malaysian offshore production-sharing contracts, doubling its Malaysian production. Europe: Renault's electric vehicle orders have increased by up to 50% in France and Germany since the start of the Iran war, according to CEO Francois Provost.

Airbus receives an order from Romania for 12 helicopters (7 H160 and 5 H145) under the European SAFE programme to modernize its civil enforcement aviation fleet.

Volvo Group reports stable customer demand and strong performance in Europe and North America, while outlining growth strategies and ambitious targets during its capital markets day.

WH Smith cuts its full-year profit outlook, citing Middle East tensions and weaker demand, and announces a £100 million equity raise.

Wallenstam sells its entire portfolio of 53 wind turbines, totaling 112 MW of installed capacity, to Locus Energy for 830 million SEK. Rest of World: Samsung Electronics announces a $175 million investment in Element Biosciences to support the commercialization of its gene-sequencing products.

Hyundai India announces that its Chennai plant will resume normal production by June 22 following disruptions caused by a fire at a supplier's facility.

Asics Corp. will spin off its Onitsuka Tiger business into a standalone subsidiary, OT Group Corp, effective January 1, to focus on luxury lifestyle positioning.

Bolt launches operations in Milan to expand into the Italian urban transport market.

Sigma Healthcare is in early-stage talks to acquire the U.K. pharmacy chain Boots as part of its expansion strategy.