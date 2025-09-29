- American Express Company: Morgan Stanley maintains equalwt with a price target raised from USD 311 to USD 362.
- Carmax, Inc.: Seaport Global downgrades to neutral from buy.
- Electronic Arts Inc.: Freedom Capital Markets downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 195.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 128.
- Transocean Ltd.: Arctic Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 2.50 to USD 3.50.
- Us Bancorp: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 56.
- Wells Fargo & Company: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 95.
- Ciena Corporation: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 190.
- Oracle Corporation: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 255.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 15.
- Thor Industries, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 123.
